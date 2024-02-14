New Renault Trafic E-Tech electric pricing and specification announced, with pre-orders now open

New Renault Trafic E-Tech 100% electric adds a cutting-edge update to a 40-year success story

The new Renault Trafic E-Tech 100% electric is now available for pre-ordering, with the fully electric van costing from £34,500 plus VAT after the £5,000 PiVG (Plug-in Van Grant). Customers can pre-order now, with official ordering opening in June and first customer deliveries expected to begin in September.

The zero-emissions-in-use van is available in a choice of three versions, including a high roof model that occupies a unique position in the UK market.

An award-winning best-seller, the Renault Trafic has been trusted by more than 2.4 million hard-working professionals since its launch in 1980, making it the third most-sold LCV in Europe. Today, that lineage now includes an all-electric version – the new Trafic E-Tech 100% electric – that sits between the Kangoo E-Tech electric and Master E-Tech electric in Renault’s fully-electric LCV line-up.

The new Trafic E-Tech 100% electric, with its bold design that capitalises on the brand’s new identity, maintains all of its ICE counterpart’s strengths, providing a high level of performance with a broad choice of specifications and a wide variety of individualisation options.

Versatility comes as standard with the new Trafic E-Tech 100% electric, with a choice of two body lengths (5.08 and 5.48 metres) and two heights (1.967 and 2.498 metres) to offer a load space that ranges from 5.8m3 to 8.9m3.

Loads of up to 4.15 metres in length can be carried in the LWB version thanks to the clever load-through facility, while up to 920kg of towing capacity and a maximum payload of up to 1,222kg ensure no job is too big for the new Trafic E-Tech 100% electric.

That practical nature continues into the cabin, too, with up to 88 litres of storage space on offer: 19.7 litres in the console, 14.6 litres in the doors, and 54 litres in the bench.

The Renault Trafic was the first LCV to be equipped with a “mobile office” and this smart piece of equipment has since gone on to become a must-have for tradespeople on the move. Now standard on the new Trafic E-Tech electric, the middle passenger seat folds down to become a convenient work desk or a table for meals, complete with a detachable A4 clipboard and a laptop storage slot.

With a lithium-ion battery of 52kWh capacity, the new Trafic E-Tech electric can drive for up to 186 miles (WLTP) on a single charge, while rapid DC charging up to 50kW can fully recharge the battery from flat in just an hour. A single-phase 7kW AC charger works with all types of home outlets, while 22kW AC fast charging at public stations provides a 31-mile top-up (WLTP) in less than 25 minutes.

An 8-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty ensures this level of performance is maintained. The batteries will be replaced free of charge should their state of health drop below 70% of the nominal level.

The new Trafic E-Tech electric is powered by a 57kW (75hp) electric motor providing 210Nm of instantly-available torque. The conventional hydraulic braking system now includes an Adaptive Regenerative Brake System (ARBS) which maximises opportunities for energy recovery.

The MyRenault smartphone app and the Easy Link multimedia system enable scheduled battery charging, remote battery status monitoring, and scheduled cab pre-heating. A list of destinations that can be reached with the battery’s remaining range and charging points along a route can also be easily identified.

SOURCE: Renault