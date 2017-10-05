All-new Renault Koleos takes on biggest role yet at BFI London Film Festival 2017

The All-New Renault Koleos has been given a starring role at the 61st London Film Festival in partnership with American Express®, with a fleet of 40 SUVs chauffeuring an array of stars to and from various locations in the Capital from now until 15th October.

Renault is extremely proud to be the Official Car Partner of the BFI London Film Festival, having supported the British Film Institute since 1995.

The All-New Renault Koleos combines a stylish exterior with a well-appointed cabin and class-leading rear space. Guests will be chauffeured to their destination in luxury, taking in the sights of London thanks to the panoramic sunroof, and will arrive feeling relaxed and ready for the red carpet.

The All-New Koleos chauffeured well-known names and faces of the big screen to the opening gala showing of ‘Breathe’ last night, starring Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville.

The All-New Koleos will be transporting guests to premieres of ‘Battle of the Sexes’ starring Emma Stone and Steve Carrell, ‘Downsizing’ starring Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ with Woody Harrelson and Peter Dinklage, among many others.

Jeremy Townsend, Communications Director, Renault UK said: “In the 22nd year of our successful association with the London Film Festival we are proud to be partnering with it once again – this time with All-New Koleos taking centre stage. The fleet will, no doubt, ensure a sophisticated arrival at the many famous cinema venues throughout the capital.”

Francesca Vinti, BFI Director of Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome Renault back to BFI London Film Festival as our Official Car Partner for the 22nd year. As the Festival has grown with more screenings and events throughout London, it’s been fantastic to have Renault’s help making sure our Festival guests can travel around the city, and wonderfully reassuring to know they will do so in comfort and style.”

The fleet of All-New Koleos will be kitted out in bespoke London Film Festival decals for the duration of the event which supports the British Film Industry through promoting creative and cultural roles.

Launched in the UK this summer, the All-New Koleos completes Renault’s crossover line-up complementing the Kadjar family-sized crossover and the ever-popular Captur, which is Europe’s best-selling compact crossover.

The All-New Koleos is Renault’s first large SUV and is available with impressive levels of standard equipment such as an opening panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera and front and rear parking sensors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A comprehensive suite of safety equipment is also included such as Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition with Over-speed Warning and Hill Start Assist. It is priced from £27,500 on-the-road.

For more information about Renault and the All-New Renault Koleos visit www.renault.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.