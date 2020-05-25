New Renault Kaptur revealed in Russia

Renault Russia opens a new chapter in its product history with the reveal of its New Kaptur. Since its launch in 2016, more than 100,000 Russian customers became owners of Renault Kaptur, which has been in Top-10 bestselling crossovers ever since. The new Renault Kaptur is set to reinforce Renault’s position in the Russian market and targets mainly city residents who value distinctive design, customization options and advanced technology as high as reliability and readiness for any surface type.

SOURCE: Groupe Renault