New Renault Kadjar: pricing and full specification announced

Renault today reveals the specification and pricing information for the New Renault Kadjar. Sitting in the middle of the manufacturer’s three-strong SUV range, the exterior of the New Kadjar features a stronger visual identity and, on the inside, a more contemporary design with a focus on perceived quality. Orders for the new model open from 3rd January. The car features a long list of standard equipment including a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, automatic lights and wipers, and front fog lights on every model.

For the first time the Kadjar range is now integrated into Renault’s EasyLife trim line-up, offering customers enhanced looks, enhanced specification, and enhanced value. The model range is made up of four versions, a reduction from five in the previous generation Kadjar. In addition to the now-familiar Play, Iconic and GT Line trims there is a new model: New Kadjar S-Edition. This style-focused trim sits between Iconic and GT Line and brings features such as striking interior upholstery that’s unique to this model, as well as redesigned LED headlights, a rear-view camera and a panoramic sunroof; features shared with the generously equipped flagship New Kadjar GT Line.

New Kadjar has a four-strong engine line-up. The new ultramodern TCe 140 and TCe 160 4-cylinder petrol engines were developed by the Alliance in cooperation with Daimler, and meet the highest standards in performance and drivability. The new Blue dCi diesel engine in 115hp and 150hp forms, gains enhanced power whilst offering effective technology that cuts emissions of engine pollutants. The TCe 140 and dCi 115 power units are available with a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed EDC automatic gearbox, while the TCe 160 is available with a manual gearbox. At a later date, the dCi 150 engine will be available, exclusively in manual gearbox configuration, and with a choice of two-wheel or four-wheel drive.

The exterior design was a pivotal reason why more than 450,000 people around the world have purchased a Renault Kadjar. New Kadjar builds on this and improves the styling in a number of ways. The lines are more fluid and elegant, with revised front and rear ends. The wider grille includes chrome inserts and touches of chrome on the rear bumper that give the car a strong on-road stance. There are larger areas of body-coloured paintwork on the front and rear bumpers.

Kadjar S-Edition and Kadjar GT Line have all-new LED lights at the front with a development of Renault’s C-shape light signature. Indicators are integrated into the daytime running lights and the fog lights also incorporate LED technology. The energy consumption of these lights is six times lower than equivalent halogen units. At the rear the indicators also gain LEDs, as do the reversing lights and fog lights, which are now slimmer and are built into the bumper for a more elegant finish.

The cabin of the New Kadjar features a more contemporary design and improvements in perceived quality. A new control system for the air conditioning features a more modern and ergonomic design with the temperature and ventilation settings displayed in the centre of three thumbwheels for a clear and intuitive user experience. Particular focus has been placed on the air vent surrounds, door handles and centre console with satin chrome inserts. The new control functions for the electric windows and mirrors have been completely reworked, with backlighting for easier use at night. The door buckets are larger and can hold a 1.5-litre bottle. The improvements continue: further reinforcement in the seats provide better support, while larger cupholders are located in the centre console. The sliding front armrest is more suited to different driving positions and lighting has been added to the front cubby to further increase the functionality of the cabin.

In addition, the New Kadjar is available in three new colours: Oural Green and Highland Grey and, on the S-Edition and GT Line models, Iron Blue.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Renault