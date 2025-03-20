New Renault Espace: a modernized design for the most efficient family hybrid on the market

New Renault Espace adopts the brand's updated design language for a more contemporary style with more character. With its redesigned front and rear, new light signatures and new body colour, its personality and presence are evident at first glance

Building cars for living, voitures à vivre, runs through the DNA of the Renault brand. In the D-segment, these automotive genes have now taken the shape of two complementary models, each one targeting a different customer base. With its sleek design and powertrains including the E-Tech 4×4 300 hp, Renault Rafale SUV coupé is the preferred choice of customers looking for driving pleasure and excitement. Renault Espace is a more modular vehicle with up to seven seats. With its large boot and greater modularity, it is geared more towards family driving.

Renault Espace was the pioneer in its market. Launched in 1984, it has always been unique. Five generations have succeeded each other, each one refining and updating a model that has become iconic. Available with five or seven seats, this grand tourer is an invitation to enjoy an exceptional driving experience, shared with all the occupants.

A family car with contemporary flair, New Renault Espace receives extensive restyling inside and out, along with new high-tech features. While maintaining its core strengths and DNA – visible in the interior space and modular design – it gains significant upgrades in both technology and comfort.

The interior gains the largest Solarbay opacifying glass roof in the range (almost 2 m²), together with an innovative driver recognition system. Passengers enjoy new, more ergonomic front seats, with new upholstery and improved soundproofing.

Under the bonnet, the full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain is unique for its performance/efficiency ratio. With standard fuel consumption of 4.8 litres/100 km and 108 grams of CO ² per km, it has a range of up to 1,100 kilometres without charging. This powertrain is already compliant with the future Euro 6 Bis standard.

For a safer and more agile driving experience, Espace still features 4Control Advanced 4-wheel steering technology along with 32 new-generation driving aids.

Built at the Palencia plant in Spain, New Renault Espace will be available in three levels of trim, Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic. It will be available in several European countries before the summer.

“New Renault Espace, alongside Renault Rafale, embodies our acceleration into the higher segments with a hybrid offer recognized as highly efficient. Adopting Renault’s new design language, our 5- or 7-seater family SUV is now in harmony with the rest of the range while retaining its DNA as a long-distance traveller thanks to its full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain.” Bruno Vanel, VP Product Renault brand

A personality enhanced by a styling upgrade that is both dynamic and elegant

Restyled inside and out



The changes are perceptible at first glance, at both front and rear. On New Espace, more than one-third of the body features are new, including the entire front end, bonnet, tailgate, and rear lights.

“The assertive design and character of New Renault Espace further underlines its premium positioning. The new exterior styling features, such as the radiator grille and front and rear lights, echo the elegance of the cabin and its cutting-edge functions. Alongside the new Baltic Blue Grey paintwork, it also gains the largest glass roof “Solarbay” in the Renault range, as well as an exclusive Light Sand Grey interior. An invitation for all the passengers to enjoy an exceptional driving experience.” Agneta Dahlgren, Renault Design Project Director

The impact of this contemporary look springs from the visual contrasts in design. Structured, technical features, such as the grille and front bumper, create a harmonious whole with the curves and soft lines of the wings and doors. The overall effect is elegant and dynamic, for a perfect balance.

New high-gloss black blades are integrated with the door protection. Their main role is to protect the rear wing from gravel spray. They give New Renault Espace a sportier look by visually reinforcing the profile.

The rear end design is both elegant and distinctive, with a logo integrated into the tailgate and streamlined lights. The horizontal ribbing on the rear wings extends over the boot lid to the lights for an elegant finish.

Alongside the new colour of Baltic Blue Grey for the bodywork, other features also gain specific shades. The radiator grille, for example, is styled in Metal Grey on the Techno finish and Ice Black (glossy metallic black) on Esprit Alpine and Iconic. The wheel arches and lower body protection have High Gloss Black paintwork.

The other body colours available are Midnight Blue, Pearl White and Starry Black. The Esprit Alpine finish is also available as an option in satin-finish Schist Grey.

An all-new light signature

Underlined by the new half-diamond daytime running lights (DRL) in the bumper, the lighting identity of New Renault Espace is unique by both day and night.

The new trapezoidal tapered headlights give the car an animated look. Adaptive LED vision technology is standard, while matrix LED vision technology is optional. Activated automatically, this last function improves visual comfort for the driver, without impacting drivers of other vehicles on the road.

In the same way as on Renault Rafale, the interior design of the rear lights is inspired by tangram puzzles (seven geometric shapes). Predominantly red when the lights are on, they resemble floating grey ice cubes when turned off.

Upgrades in comfort and technology for an enhanced passenger experience

The largest Solarbay roof in the Renault range

The Solarbay opacifying glass roof is now available on Espace. In keeping with the unique experience delivered by the interior of Espace, it is the same exceptional size as the previous panoramic roof. With no cross member, it’s the largest roof in the Renault range: 1.70m long and 1.13m wide (a total surface area of almost 2 m²)

The nine segments of the Solarbay roof switch from transparent to opaque on demand. The roof provides immediate protection from the sun without a blind, while maintaining comfortable headroom of 919 mm for passengers in the second row.

The sunroof functions can be controlled by a switch on the ceiling or by voice command using Google Assistant. The driver and passengers can choose between four sunroof positions: fully transparent, fully opaque, transparent front and opaque rear, or vice versa.

Offering a higher level of thermal insulation than the previous glazed roof, Solarbay minimises the ‘greenhouse’ and ‘icebox’ effect in hot and cold weather, with its multi-layer glass technology. When the driver turns the ignition off and leaves the car, the glazing automatically dims. On start-up, the sunroof returns to its last setting.

A personalised welcome with the unique driver recognition system



New Espace is the first vehicle in the Renault range to feature driver recognition. A camera in the left-hand A-pillar recognises the driver and activates the user profile where applicable. The user profile includes the following personalised settings: favourite radio and media stations, driving position settings (power controls on the driver’s seat and door mirrors), and Google apps via the OpenR link system.

Driver recognition is active whenever the car is started. To activate this function, the driver must first create a profile on the multimedia screen and use the onboard camera to take a facial scan. Data are not sent to a server but stored in the car.

A refined feel for greater comfort



The cabin offers improved on-board quality across all versions, with an upgraded sound insulation thanks to laminated glazing and more efficient door seals. Voice-controlled with Google Assistant, the Solarbay glass roof is remarkably easy to use. In terms of thermal comfort, the air conditioning is more responsive thanks to a more efficient temperature sensor.

Alongside the visual appeal of the new upholstery (including the 98% recycled “Egée “ fabric on the Techno trim), the quality of finish is visible at first glance, with an attractive cabin layout and comprehensive range of equipment. The dashboard maintains the elegant tiered design, with one tier finished in textile on Techno, Alcantara on Esprit Alpine and ash (real wood) on Iconic.

The top-spec Iconic trim is now available with a choice of two upholstery colours in refined textile: the new Titanium Black or Light Sand Grey.

The new front seats hug the occupant more closely, with better lateral and shoulder support.

Other features enhance life on board like the heated windscreen, the hands-free boot opening using a sensor under the bumper and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Still exceptionally roomy and modular



Based on the modular CMF-CD platform developed for Renault’s premium range, it delivers generous onboard space, with an exterior length of 4.74 metres, and an interior length up to the third row of 2.78 metres.

The bench seat in row 2 slides over 22 cm and features four recline angles: 25°/27°/29° and 31°. Passengers at the rear gain knee room of up to 321 mm and a seating position that is comfortable for long journeys.

The third-row bench seat (on the 7-seater version) includes two more seats that can be folded individually into the boot floor. Knee room in this row is 128 mm. Passengers can get in and out easily with the Easy Access function, which slides the 2nd row forward by 260 mm and tilts the backrest. Each occupant has a seatbelt with a pretensioner, an overhead touch-switch light and a USB-C charging port.

The huge boot of Renault Espace is easily accessible with the power tailgate fitted as standard. In the 5-seater configuration, load capacity is between 692 litres and 2,224 litres depending on the seat configuration.

In the 7-seater version, load capacity is between 520 litres and 2,054 litres (212 litres with the third bench seat in place).

Specific features depending on the trim level



The Iconic trim features front seats with power adjustment (length, height and rake of the backrest) and heating (including the steering wheel). The driver’s seat also has a lumbar massage function.

On the outside, Renault Espace Esprit Alpine features black roof bars, black window surrounds and new 20-inch “Altitude” wheels with a design inspired by snowflakes.

Inside, the seats are upholstered in Twill carbon-fibre fabric with blue top-stitching and an embroidered A arrow on the backrest. The cabin features a range of motorsport cues, with Alcantara on top of the seats, on the bottom of the steering wheel, on the dashboard and on the door panels, door sills stamped with the Alpine logo and aluminium sports pedals.

For the chassis, the Esprit Alpine and Iconic trim levels ship with 4Control Advanced as standard (see page 8).

OpenR link, advanced connectivity and new apps



The OpenR 24-inch twin screen can be combined with an optional 9.3-inch head-up display for a total display area of almost 1,000 cm², the equivalent of almost three touch tablets. Like Rafale, New Renault Espace gains the welcome tune developed in collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre and the new multimedia system graphics.

An induction charger, two USB-C ports and a 12V socket complete the equipment on the front. Rear passengers are not forgotten, since they have access to two USB-C ports. Further, a 12V socket is located in the boot.

The OpenR link multimedia system with Google built-in offers the best of Google’s services and apps, including Google Maps navigation, Google Assistant voice control and Google Play with over 50 apps, including Nextory for news (France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Austria), Canal+ for video contents (France, Poland, Switzerland), Podium for music and podcasts and AS for the latest in sports (Spain).

Renault also makes new exclusive features available on a regular basis, such as Google send to car, allowing you to pre-plan a journey and send your planned route to the car from your phone. New Espace introduces one app specifically developed by Renault:

Take a break! : A camera integrated in the left-hand pillar (A-pillar) detects whether the driver is closing their eyes, blinking frequently or yawning. The system issues an alert if necessary, encouraging the driver to stop and take a break. (app only available with the face recognition system)

For added convenience, New Renault Espace also ships with advanced WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for easier use of wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Powertrain and ADAS: exceptional performance, efficiency and safety

Premium ride comfort

The engine compartment gains improved sound insulation with more effective soundproofing and new engine mounts.

New all-season tyres with a greater versatility in use are now available in 20-inch on the Esprit Alpine and Iconic trim levels (Michelin Cross Climate 2 in 235/40 R20).

Full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain with an optimized multi-mode gearbox

New Espace ships with a full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain mated to an intelligent clutchless automatic multi-mode dogbox.

Fitted with new software, the gearbox is more responsive, for smoother gear changes and no flat-spots on kick-down or acceleration.

The full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain comprises a 3-cylinder 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 130 bhp (96 kW) for 205 Nm of torque, and two electric motors.

the main electric motor has a capacity of 50 kW (70 hp and 205 Nm of torque) and is powered by a 2 kWh/400V lithium-ion battery. This motor is for electric driving.

the secondary electric motor or HSG high-voltage starter generator (25 hp for 50 Nm of torque), which starts the internal combustion engine and manages gear changes.

Already compliant with the future Euro 6 Bis emissions standard, the full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain has standard fuel consumption of 4,8 litres/100 km (108g of CO ² per km, pending homologation), for a range of up to 1,100 kilometres on a full tank, without charging.

The intelligent automatic gearbox automatically selects the operating mode for the full hybrid E-Tech powertrain from the following:

all-electric (only the electric motor drives the wheels);

dynamic hybrid (the combustion engine and electric motor drive the wheels together);

e-drive (the electric motor drives the wheels, while the internal combustion engine charges the battery)

combustion (the petrol engine drives the wheels and/or charges the battery)

energy recovery (the wheels drive the electric motor that charges the battery)

With fast gear shifting and intelligent management, the automatic gearbox delivers a convincing take-off (0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds) and excellent acceleration (80-120 km/h in 6 seconds). Gear shifting is optimised to deliver high levels of performance with no trade-off in comfort.

4Control Advanced and Multi-Sense for enhanced driving sensations

When cornering or changing direction, the 4Control Advanced 4-wheel steering system turns the rear wheels very slightly in the same direction as the front wheels (by up to 1 degree). At low speeds, the rear wheels are turned in the opposite direction by up to 5 degrees for unrivalled agility, particularly in cities.

With this increased angle, the turning circle between kerbs with 4Control Advanced is just 10.4 metres compared with 11.6 metres without it (two-wheel steering).

Accessible from the multimedia screen, the Multi-Sense function lets the user select their personal driving preferences (steering effort, engine response, agility of the chassis), as well as the colour of the interior lighting and dashboard display, based on four modes: Eco, Sport, Comfort and MySense.

Optimised maintenance through a remote connection

With the cloud connectivity of OpenR Link, drivers can stay up to date without visiting their workshop or dealership. With FOTA (firmware over the air) technology, the system receives automatic updates and maintenance becomes predictive.

In the same way as for other models in the Renault range, drivers of Espace customers have access to a connected maintenance service. No need to worry about the next service or whether it’s time to replace the brake pads.

Vehicle maintenance: customers can prepare maintenance operations using the planned maintenance schedule and maintenance log. They can then easily book an appointment from the My Renault* app at the most convenient time.

Personalised notifications: if the vehicle requires specific attention for any reason, customers receive an alert by e-mail, text and the My Renault* app, allowing them to contact the support desk or view user guides. They can also run a vehicle check-up in real time on the My Renault app.

Predicting part wear: Renault has put in place functions to predict wear and tear on parts, keeping customers informed of the condition of their brakes or battery and, where necessary, suggesting replacement.

*My Renault functions available in three countries (France, Italy and the Netherlands) from 18 February 2025 prior to a gradual roll-out to other countries.

32 driving aids (ADAS) and safety features on a par with the best

My Safety Switch, a button for personalizing five driving aids

The European GSR2 (General Safety Regulation) standard requires some driving aids (ADAS) to be activated by default every time the car is started.

A button to the left of the steering wheel – My Safety Switch – lets drivers activate their preferred settings for five ADAS at the same time. Using the customised settings available from the multimedia screen, drivers can decide whether to activate the function, to what level, to allow sound alerts, and so on.

Active Driver Assist, level 2 autonomous driving

With Active Driver Assist, New Renault Espace is able to scan the road ahead. This function combines adaptive cruise control with lane centering assist and geolocation data from specific maps.

Integrated with Active Driver Assist, the traffic sign recognition function with OSP (over speed warning) can also be used on its own, or in conjunction with the speed limiter, cruise control and realistic scene display on the speedometer cluster.

Safety Score and Safety Coach: for more responsible driving

Safety Score examines data relating to speed, lane keeping and distance keeping on the road. At the end of each journey, it displays a score from 0 to 100, with personalized tips on improving driving style safely.

Safety Coach uses data from vehicle sensors to assess the risks encountered by the driver in real time, based primarily on speed, distance keeping, lane keeping and lane changes. Winner of the 2024 Road Safety Innovation Award, Safety Coach targets the root causes of road accidents, such as excessive or inappropriate speed, or driver distraction.

Other ADAS

For safety: Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and Rear AEB with system junction function / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) / Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) / Lane Departure Warning (LDW) / Lane Departure Warning (LDW) / Traffic Sign Recognition with Overspeed Warning/ Forward and rear detection with Emergency Lane Keeping Assist / Driver Attention Alert (DAA) / Trailer Stability Assist (TSA).

For the driving experience: Cruise control and speed limiter / Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go / Distance Warning (DW) / 9.3” head-up display / Hill Start Assist (HSA).

For parking manoeuvres: Front, rear and side parking aids / Reversing camera / 3D camera with 360° vision / Hands-free parking / Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) / Occupant Safe Exit Alert (OSE).

Technical data sheet

Dimensions

Technical characteristics

