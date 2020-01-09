New Renault E-TECH world premiere at the Brussels Motor Show

Groupe Renault is a pioneer and expert in electric mobility – the cornerstone of the Group’s current and future commitment to sustainable mobility for all. For over 10 years, the Group has garnered expertise in electric vehicles that translates into more dynamic and efficient hybrid motors.

At this year’s 2020 Brussels Motor Show, Groupe Renault will celebrate the world premiere of the All-New Clio E-TECH and All-New Captur E TECH Plug-in, electrified versions of it’s two best-sellers. These latest models are new additions to what is already the largest electric vehicle range on the market. This line-up is soon to be extended to the family car segment with Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid.

The iconic Clio is now hybrid.

The All-New Clio embodies Groupe Renault’s vision of future mobility which is autonomous, electric, and connected. For example, it has one of the most modern and comprehensive driving assistance systems on the market, including the Highway and Traffic Jam Companion – a first step towards self-driving vehicles. Fitted with 9.3-inch screen and combined with the launch of the Renault EASY CONNECT, it also benefits from extensive multimedia features.

Also, for the first time, the Clio range now comes with a ‘hybrid’ E-TECH engine. In addition to motor engines, it is the perfect embodiment of synergies that lie at the heart of the strategy between Groupe Renault – pioneer and European leader in electric mobility – and its Alliance partners. Thanks to split-second responsiveness when starting and accelerating, it offers an experience and driving pleasure beyond compare with other hybrid city cars on the market.

Combine efficiency with driving pleasure.

The hybrid engine on the All-New Clio E-TECH offers maximum efficiency and unparalleled dynamic responsiveness; from 80 to 120 kph (50 to 75 mph) in just 6.9s.

Regenerative braking – like on an electric vehicle – combined with the high battery charging capacity and efficiency of the E-TECH system help optimise energy. In fact, 80 per cent of the time spent on city roads is in all-electric mode, for a consumption saving of up to 40 per cent compared with an internal combustion engine in the urban cycle. In all-electric mode, the New Clio can travel up to 38 mph.

All hybrid devices represent an additional weight of no more than 10 kilos compared to a dCi 115 engine. In mixed cycle, the all-new Clio E-TECH is with CO2 emissions less than 100g/km (WLTP values), subject to final homologation. As such, it remains true to its 30-year long track record of being a versatile car with no compromise.

SOURCE: Renault