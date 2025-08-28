New Renault Clio: world premiere in Munich

The sixth generation of Clio – brand best-seller for 35 years, and No. 1 in the European half-year sales rankings – is set to make its global debut in Munich

World premiere on 8 September

An iconic Renault model and mainstay of the range since 1990, Clio was also Europe’s best-selling car in first-half 2025 (130,500 units). Today, it is reinventing itself for a bold new sixth generation.

New Clio will premiere at the show, with a press conference in Munich on Monday 8 September at 5.30 pm (link) – accessible live and in replay on Renault’s digital events platform.

On show to the general public from 9 September

From Tuesday 9 to Sunday 14 September, Renault will be displaying new Clio to the public in the Odeonsplatz in central Munich. Alongside the brand’s best-seller, visitors will also be able to discover Renault 5 and Renault 4 E-Tech electric.

These three new vehicles will be lined up alongside two other models heralding the future of Renault:

The Emblème demo-car, a family vehicle and laboratory on wheels for low-carbon mobility. More information on Emblème here

Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the very first electric “mini supercar”. For all the latest on Renault 5 Turbo 3E, including reservation details, click here

The Renault stand will also be hosting an original immersive experience for visitors, with a new-generation vinyl bar offering a selection of 120 records.

At the same time, visitors will be able to step into the world of Clio with The Originals Renault Store and a new range of dedicated merchandising.

SOURCE: Renault