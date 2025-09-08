New Renault Clio: the superpowered hatch

Over its 35-year history, Clio has always set the benchmark in its category in Europe and has remained the best seller for Renault throughout its five previous generations

Over its 35-year history, Clio has always set the benchmark in its category in Europe and has remained the best seller for Renault throughout its five previous generations. The first model, launched in 1990, shook up the market by offering a level of quality comparable to higher-end categories and a range of features never-before-seen in a car. Clio represented a conscious step up in quality and a complete revolution in its segment, reflected in the adoption of an actual name, rather than a number, to follow on from the Super-5 era.

Over the generations, Clio has consistently redefined standards in its segment in order to better satisfy the emerging needs of clients and always raise the bar in terms of design, comfort, cabin space, quality, safety, driving pleasure, and multimedia features, while also reducing pollution emissions. These efforts twice earned the model the highly esteemed title of European Car of the Year, in 1991 and 2006.

Clio has developed numerous iconic versions over the years, from the luxurious Baccara (and the famous ad slogan “Not expensive enough, my son”) and Initiale Paris, to the sporty 16 S and Williams, not forgetting the incredible Clio V6 with its rear mid-engine, and the highly sophisticated full hybrid E-Tech version, released in the fifth generation. Overall, Clio has sold nearly 17 million units across 120 countries around the world, across five generations, making it the best-selling French car of all time, appreciated by consumers in France, naturally, but also the UK and Turkey too. Once again this year, Clio continues to top the charts, emerging as the best-selling car in Europe in the first half of 2025.

This versatile car, which has always had “everything of a great car” and never deviated from its hatchback style, has become a cultural icon, reflecting the commitment of the teams at Renault to constantly enhance quality standards, features and technology, enabling Clio to persistently redefine the standards in its category.

The fifth generation of Renault Clio introduced a full hybrid E-Tech 145hp powertrain, which proved hugely popular among consumers, accounting for 30% of sales in Europe. It also launched a top-of-the-range Esprit Alpine version, chosen by 20% of clients in Europe.

A new superpowered generation

Entirely redesigned, this sixth generation of new Renault Clio is above all peppy, boasting a completely new distinctive style that reflects the brand’s modern approach to design and tech. All the dials have been cranked up on this extremely technical, high-precision new-generation hatchback sporting an especially sculpted, sensual silhouette and a strong look.

New Renault Clio has been boosted in every way, including its powertrain range. It asserts itself more than ever as the most efficient model in the Renault hybrid line-up, which perfectly complements its electric range. Adopting a new full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain, which is both more powerful and as efficient as can be, as Clio now boasts a record-low 89g of CO 2 /km and combined fuel consumption of just 3.9 litres/100 km. It delivers fuel savings of up to 40% compared to a conventional petrol engine, can use the electric motor up to 80% of the time in driving. New Clio presents a renewed complementary range of powertrains (petrol or LPG on 115hp engines and upwards), offering both improved performance and efficiency.

Inside the vehicle, special focus was given to the quality of the interior, using recycled materials, a double V-shaped screen with OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, the first vehicle in its category to boast such features, as well as a variety of technological features and up to 29 cutting-edge advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), upgrade Clio and making it borderline with the above segment.

New Renault Clio has everything it needs to respond to a wide range of clients – including individual retail clients, corporate fleets, loyal Clio customers over the generations, as well as new buyers looking for a compact, versatile and dynamic hatchback. New Renault Clio will be available to order before the end of the year.

“We have always seen Clio as a cultural marker, a major part of the Renault identity. When you think Clio, you think Renault, and when you think Renault you think Clio! Having sold nearly 17 million units, Clio is our best-seller. With each new generation, Clio redefines the standards for its category. We have applied the same approach to this sixth generation, revamping its design, its range of powertrains and its features, with the arrival of Google on board. New Clio perfectly represents the level of excellence of our hybrid range, alongside our fully electric models.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand

Renault Clio in 10 key figures

1990: The year in which the Renault Clio was first launched, shaking up the city car segment.

17 million: the number of Clio units sold around the world over the first five generations.

120: the number of countries around the world where Clio has been sold since the first generation.

1: the position at which Renault Clio is ranked in terms of sales in Europe (first half of 2025).

6: the number of generations of Renault Clio since its launch in 1990.

35: the number of years Renault Clio has been on the market and in the hearts of those who drive it.

29: the number of ADAS with which new Renault Clio can be fitted.

89: the record number of grams of CO 2 /kilometre emitted by the new Renault Clio full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain.

Over 1,000: the number of Renault Clio produced each day at the Bursa plant.

68,000: the number of kilometres that would be coverd by 17 million Clios lined up, equivalent to 1.7 times around the earth.

SOURCE: Renault