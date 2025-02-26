New production line for truck and bus tyres: Hankook commences expansion of its European plant

Construction has started at the Rácalmás site in Hungary and will run until 2027

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook has broken ground on the expansion of its European production plant in Rácalmás, Hungary. The building phase, which is scheduled for completion in 2027, will culminate in a new production line for truck and bus tyres at the site, with a capacity of up to 800,000 units per year. In the future, the new facility will produce Hankook’s premium products for long-haul and mixed application, SmartLine AL/DL 50 and SmartFlex AL/DL 51, as well as tyres from the new e-SMART series, specifically designed for electric commercial vehicles. In addition, the production line will enable Hankook to meet the needs of customers in Europe with further products for all areas of application, from long-distance and regional transport to construction site and winter use.

“We are very happy with the progress so far. After getting necessary approvals, we were able to commence the building works as planned and preparatory soil construction is underway,” says Jongho Park, President and COO of Hankook Tire Europe. “Once the new production line is complete, we will be manufacturing truck and bus tyres for the European market in Europe, which will shorten our transport routes. With the investment, we are strengthening the European business location and creating more jobs,” he continues.

The tyre plant in Hungary has been in operation since 2007 and is a strategic pillar for Hankook’s expansion in Europe. The European plant with its state-of-the-art production systems currently boasts a production capacity of 17 million tyres for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The new facility will also employ the latest technologies in tyre production, such as sustainable, renewable and recycled materials as well as 3D additive manufacturing for tread moulds. The Hungarian plant attained the coveted ISCC PLUS certification (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification), which underlines the sustainability of the production site’s overall approach.

Hankook is investing around 540 million Euro until 2027 in the expansion project, which will also create 450 new jobs. At present, Hankook has eight production sites worldwide with a total capacity of about 100 million tyres per year.

SOURCE: Hankook