New polymer-coated thrust washer KS R 535L1

Among the key technologies in the transition phase to electromobility are the gradual hybridization of the powertrain and the minimization of internal engine losses through the use of low-viscosity oils. Both also have an effect on the requirements placed on the radial and axial bearings within the engine. As an axial bearing solution, KS Gleitlager GmbH now offers its customers the new polymer-coated thrust washer KS R535L1 with high resistance to wear caused by start/stop modes of operation and excellent mixed friction stability.

One way of reducing the fuel consumption and emissions of combustion engines is to increase the efficiency of the internal combustion engine by using low-viscosity engine oils. While viscosities of 0W30 and 0W20 are currently used for modern engines, oils with significantly lower viscosity classes are already being tested in the development and pre-development departments. However, it becomes evident that the proportion of mixed friction at the engine plain bearings increases disproportionately. The thrust washer KS R535L1 and, in particular its polymer coating, help to compensate for these mixed-friction drawbacks.

As a bridge technology on the way to electromobility, partially electrified and thus hybridized vehicles will significantly increase their market share in the coming years. Depending on the region, vehicle segment and customer requirements, micro, mild, full or plug-in hybrid powertrains will be used. The various hybridization stages are achieved by a modular system, analogous to the vehicle platforms. The essential modifications are made to the auxiliary units, for example a mild hybridization is usually achieved by the replacement of the alternator with a belt-starter generator. The basic engine and thus the installation space for the axial bearings of the crankshaft remain unchanged, which is why the engine manufacturers require a correspondingly new axial bearing solution that is suitable for these start/stop loads. Conventionally, the axial bearing of the crankshaft is designed as a loose thrust washer manufactured from a steel-aluminum-tin composite. With KS R21, KS Gleitlager offers an axial bearing solution that has proven itself millions of times over.

To cope with the increasing start/stop load in micro and mild hybrid engines, KS Gleitlager introduced four years ago the thrust washer KS R535, which uses a steel-aluminum composite containing silicon.

