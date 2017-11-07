New Polo joins Volkswagen Scrappage Upgrade Scheme, and gains free insurance offer

Polo: it’s the supermini that’s sold in the multi-millions all around the world. The all-new sixth generation model is continuing that success, while adding high tech ‘big car’ features in a stylish and capacious body. Now, participating Volkswagen Retailers are sweeting the new car’s appeal still further with a tempting offer of free insurance.

The new offer of one year’s free comprehensive cover applies to qualifying customers aged between 18 and 80¹. And that’s not all: customers can also receive a deposit contribution of £500 when they purchase a New Polo with a Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan² at 5.9% APR representative.

Meanwhile, the new Polo has just been added to the list of models included in Volkswagen’s attractive Scrappage Upgrade scheme. Owners of any diesel vehicle that complies with pre-Euro 53 emissions legislation, and registered before 2010, qualify for Volkswagen Scrappage Upgrade. They are able to trade-in the vehicle to benefit from incentives – ranging from £1,800 to £6,000 – against the majority of new Volkswagen models, now including new Polo, if the new car is ordered by 31 December 2017. The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

For more details on the Volkswagen Scrappage Upgrade scheme, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk/scrappage.

The new incentives support new Polo’s already compelling appeal, as it brings ‘big car’ technology, comfort, quality and style to the supermini segment.

On the subject of technology, a range of optional driver assistance systems can be found for the first time in the new Polo.

Adaptive Cruise Control means the car will stay a certain distance from the car ahead and will build speed or slow down as necessary to maintain the desired speed and maintain a safe gap. Blind Spot Detection helps the driver avoid a potential collision by scanning nearby lanes for other road users, and Front Assist and Rear Traffic Alert also help to prevent accidents.

Safety is further enhanced with the LED daytime running lights that now feature on all new Polos. Inside the car, the Polo has an eight-inch colour touchscreen (from entry-level S up) that, in comparison with the previous model, has been raised so that it sits on the same horizontal axis as the instrument cluster. This allows a clearer view for the driver and therefore contributes to safety too.

New Polo is built on the Volkswagen MQB A0 platform which, amongst other benefits, means the car has more passenger and luggage space inside than ever before. Boot volume is up to 351 litres, an increase of 25% from the previous generation model. The wheelbase is increased by 94 mm.

Available as an option on a Volkswagen supermini for the first time is the brand’s clever Active Info Display, which puts a high resolution TFT screen in front of the driver in place of traditional analogue dials. This display can be customised to show a variety of information such as speed, gear, economy figures, or, on Polo SEL, the satellite navigation directions or moving map. Note: Active Info Display is standard on the new Polo GTI+.

Value for money has long been a Volkswagen hallmark and this offer gives customers even greater value than before.

UK deliveries of the all-new Volkswagen Polo begin in January. For more details on the car – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

