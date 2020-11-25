New PEUGEOT PCP PLUS cuts costs and reduces hassle for buyers

PEUGEOT and PSA Finance have launched PCP PLUS, an all-new four-year personal contract purchase (PCP) offer that contains two years of vehicle servicing and vehicle insurance under a single payment plan, reducing costs for customers and simplifying the ownership experience*.

PCP PLUS is available across the entire PEUGEOT model range and has been designed so customers can fix all of the major running costs for two years under a single payment plan, for ease of use and a reduction in payments. It’s the first product of its kind and complements PEUGEOT’s innovative Just Add Fuel scheme.

Groupe PSA retailers provide the vehicle servicing, using Groupe PSA parts and with insurance cover provided by our Group approved insurer**. By conveniently including insurance and servicing costs in the monthly PCP PLUS payment, customers save money over lump sum payments.

After two-years, many PCP customers choose to early settle and purchase a newer model, and the way PCP PLUS is structured ensures these customers only pay for the servicing and insurance they have enjoyed.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “PCP PLUS is a completely new ownership scheme that has been designed with the customer’s priorities in mind. By combining PCP payments, insurance cover and servicing fees in a single plan, we are simplifying the purchase process and cutting costs for our customers.

“We’ve also recognised that many PCP buyers opt for early settlement and purchase a new vehicle mid-way through their contract, and by limiting the insurance cover and servicing to two years, customers will only pay for the services they’ve used.”

SOURCE: PEUGEOT