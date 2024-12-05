New Peugeot Landtrek: live bigger

The brand is updating its Landtrek pickup, thereby strengthening its international presence – notably in Africa, the Middle East and South America

Allure: More powerful and contemporary design.

Emotion: Exceptional on-board experience.

Excellence: A new 2.2-litre Multijet Diesel engine with 200 HP combined with permanent 4-wheel drive transmission.

The Peugeot Landtrek launched in 2020, is the heir of PEUGEOT pick-up history – from the 1938 PEUGEOT 202, to the 404 of the 1960s, and the 504 of the 1970s.

The Peugeot Landtrek continues to establish itself in the one-ton pick-up segment, which represents 2.5 million annual sales worldwide. It is sold in around 40 countries, predominantly in Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

The new Peugeot Landtrek answers every need through a large choice of engines, three basic configurations (cabin, single cabin or double cabin chassis) and versions for professional and multi-purpose use (professional and leisure).

The new Peugeot Landtrek concentrates on the qualities that have made the model such a success – high-capacity cargo bed, advanced modularity, high-level comfort – updated with a brand new, very efficient, 2.2-litre Multijet Diesel engine with 200 HP, as well as numerous design and tech updates.

Allure: the power of modernity

More assertive than ever, the new PEUGEOT design identity features across the whole range, including commercial vehicles and now the new Peugeot Landtrek Pickup.

Imposing exterior design

The new Peugeot Landtrek features a remodelled vertical grille with the new PEUGEOT emblem in the center. This grille is equipped with sophisticated LED daytime running lights in the shape of the brand’s iconic claws, providing a distinctive and tech lighting signature.

The design prioritises efficiency and strength with a reinforced lower front section with new glossy black fog lamp bezels.

The new rear bumper combines style and protection. New PEUGEOT brand lettering modernises the rear cargo door, in between the 3D effect LED rear lights.

The star-shaped wheel centre integrate and highlight the new PEUGEOT emblem by blending perfectly into the rim.

The new Peugeot Landtrek’s dimensions are within the market class: the double cabin version is 5.33 metres long, the single cab version has a length of 5.39 metres, all with a width of 1.92 metres.

Contemporary tech-focused interior

The modern dashboard design of the new Peugeot Landtrek revolves around a generous console and a large central 10”HD touchscreen. This interface features an entirely new design*. Enhanced with widgets*, it offers an optimised user experience, allowing direct and intuitive access to the infotainment system. Moreover, the touchscreen interface is now wireless*, compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Below the central screen, the famous PEUGEOT toggle switches provide quick access to essential functions.

The new digital instrument 7’’ cluster* optimises driving pleasure and efficiency, as does the steering wheel which incorporates the controls of the adaptive cruise control*, as well as the new PEUGEOT emblem.

Emotion: comfort and efficiency for all

The new Peugeot Landtrek meets every need, whether for professional use only, or a mixture of work and pleasure.

Optimal on-board experience

The cabin has been the subject of great attention. It has many features found in other PEUGEOT models to guarantee a safe and pleasant journey, as well as easy loading.

In the front, you can choose between two single seats with a central armrest and a Multiflex 3-seater bench seat. This second option is a product of PEUGEOT’s commercial vehicle expertise. The central section can be folded down to create an armrest / work shelf, or you can fold down the central and the passenger section for loading objects weighing up to 75 kg.

The modularity of the rear seat in the double cabin version is unique within the ‘One-Ton Pickup’ segment, with the folding backrest providing the possibility of a 60/40 split or 100%. Once folded, the backrests can bear an additional load. In addition, two Isofix fixings ensure the safety and stowage of child seats.

The cabin is particularly spacious, with a shoulder width of 1.55 metres in the second row and minimum leg room of 50 mm, comfortably seating up to six passengers (depending on the version). Seven handles in the cabin ensure accessibility.

Smaller items can be easily stored using the combined 27 litres of storage.

Lots of options for personalisation

The new Peugeot Landtrek offers a range of 60 accessories to precisely and effectively adapt to every use, including thermoformed cargo bed protection, glazed hard-top, chrome roll bar, protective mats and running boards.

The special series developed locally for each market also make it possible to meet the specific needs of customers in these countries and regions.

Excellence: technology for performance

The new Peugeot Landtrek achieves unprecedented levels of performance for both work and leisure.

A new Multijet Diesel engine enriches the range

The new Peugeot Landtrek can boast the 2,184 cc Turbo-Diesel 4-cylinder Multijet engine with 200 HP and a generous 450 Nm of torque. It guarantees high-level performance, having proven its effectiveness in other models in the PEUGEOT range.

This new 200 HP 2.2-litre Multijet Diesel engine can be combined with the new EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox. Equipped with an electronic control for easier gear selection and efficient engine torque management. A 6-speed manual transmission is also available with this new engine .

The addition of this new engine, depending on the country, aims to help meet every need and adapt to every market. Accompanied by the 1.9-litre Diesel engine with its 150 HP and 350 Nm of torque (combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox) and the 2.4-litre Petrol engine comprising of 210 HP and 320 Nm (available with 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox).

Greater ease of use and safety

The new Peugeot Landtrek Diesel Multijet 2.2-litre 200 HP has a new permanent 4-wheel drive transmission for enhanced safety and efficiency over every type of ground. It has four driving modes to adapt to every use, both on and off the road: Normal, Sport, Snow and Sand.

The new Peugeot Landtrek Diesel Multijet 2.2 L with 200 HP benefits from an electric power steering and parking brake for optimum comfort. Dedicated pages on the central display facilitate off-road driving by displaying information on transmission and differential status, driving mode, vehicle tilt, etc.

The safety features of the new Peugeot Landtrek Diesel Multijet 2.2 L 200 HP are enhanced by the addition of automatic emergency braking*, adaptive cruise control with stop & go* and blind spot detection* as standard. In addition, the rear brakes use discs* rather than drums.

The new Peugeot Landtrek equipped with other engines retain their generous provision, which include a 4X2 or 4X4 interlockable transmission with short gears, ESP, descent grip control system, lane departure warning, and towing assistance.

The new Peugeot Landtrek can be fitted with one to four cameras for easier urban and off-road manoeuvres. The off-road camera (in the passenger mirror) and 360° panoramic vision help drivers when navigating between obstacles or through narrow passages.

Remarkable off-road capabilities

The new Peugeot Landtrek is available with a 4X2 or 4X4 transmission with short gears. The rear differential of the 4X4 transmission is equipped with the eLocker system with automatic disengagement which provides additional traction when a wheel slips.

With its 4X4 transmission, the new Peugeot Landtrek can handle the toughest conditions:

Wading:depth 600 mm

Angle of attack: 29° or 30° (depending on version)

Departure angle: 27° or 26° (depending on version)

Central angle: 25°

Ground clearance: min. 214 mm (16″wheels) max. 235 mm (17″/18″wheels)

Exceptional capacity – for work or leisure

The new 200 hp 2.2-litre Multijet Diesel engine means the payload of the new Peugeot Landtrek can now reach 1400 kg** and a towing capacity of 3500 kg.

The maximum towing capacity for other engines remains 3,000 kg.

All Peugeot Landtrek continue to offer the most spacious cargo bed in the segment, with a width of 1.22 metres between wheel arches. It can hold two Euro pallets in double cabin configuration (1.63 m x 1.60 m x 500mm cargo bed), and three Euro pallets in single cabin configuration (2.43 m x 1.60 m x 500mm cargo bed).

*With the new Peugeot Landtrek Diesel Multijet 2.2 l 200 hp.

**Depending on the engine range available in the countries

SOURCE: Stellantis