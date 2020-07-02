New PEUGEOT e-Expert vidéos

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert makes the daily life of professionals easier and more comfortable, without compromise on loading volume and on-board technology :
- Hands-free sliding side doors,
- Moduwork 3-seater bench,
- Visiopark 1.
Easier urban travel, all 100% Electric (without vibration, noise, gear shifting, odour or CO² emissions) with always the possibility to access most of the covered car parks (height limited to 1.90m).
The new PEUGEOT e-Expert accompanies you on your travels for more productivity with a range of services accessible on smartphone and allowing :
- thermal pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment,
- to consult, initiate or program a deferred load,
- to look for a charging station,
- to propose the best route taking into account the residual autonomy and the location of charging stations on the road.
To discover as soon as possible in videos (Abilities / Eco-System).
SOURCE: PEUGEOT