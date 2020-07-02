New PEUGEOT e-Expert vidéos

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert makes the daily life of professionals easier and more comfortable, without compromise on loading volume and on-board technology :

Hands-free sliding side doors,

Moduwork 3-seater bench,

Visiopark 1.

Easier urban travel, all 100% Electric (without vibration, noise, gear shifting, odour or CO² emissions) with always the possibility to access most of the covered car parks (height limited to 1.90m).

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert accompanies you on your travels for more productivity with a range of services accessible on smartphone and allowing :

thermal pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment,

to consult, initiate or program a deferred load,

to look for a charging station,

to propose the best route taking into account the residual autonomy and the location of charging stations on the road.

To discover as soon as possible in videos (Abilities / Eco-System).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT