New PEUGEOT e-Expert vidéos

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert makes the daily life of professionals easier and more comfortable, without compromise on loading volume and on-board technology

   July 2nd, 2020

  • Hands-free sliding side doors,
  • Moduwork 3-seater bench,
  • Visiopark 1.

Easier urban travel, all 100% Electric (without vibration, noise, gear shifting, odour or CO² emissions) with always the possibility to access most of the covered car parks (height limited to 1.90m).

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert accompanies you on your travels for more productivity with a range of services accessible on smartphone and allowing :

  • thermal pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment,
  • to consult, initiate or program a deferred load,
  • to look for a charging station,
  • to propose the best route taking into account the residual autonomy and the location of charging stations on the road.

To discover as soon as possible in videos (Abilities / Eco-System).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT

