New PEUGEOT e-BOXER: Next gen van

After having achieved a record for commercial vehicle sales in 2019 with nearly 274,000 deliveries, the PEUGEOT brand is stepping up its offensive in these segments and adding a new step to the overall electrification of the range.

In addition to the new PEUGEOT e-Expert, the PEUGEOT brand is proud to present the new PEUGEOT e-BOXER, a 100% Electric version, a perfect example of the power of choice in the utility range.

Building on its commercial success over the generations, with more than 1,250,000 vehicles produced and marketed in 110 countries since its launch in 1994, the PEUGEOT Boxer offers a new offer in the van segment with an electric motor, the PEUGEOT e- BOXER has:

2 levels of autonomy offering up to 340 km in the WLTP homologation cycle (in process of homologation),

2 battery capacities 37 kWh and 70 kWh,

4 lengths and 3 heights,

a payload of up to 1890 kg (depending on version),

a loading volume identical to the thermal version, up to 17 m3.

Without renouncing useful services, modularity, or specific modifications for our professional customers, the new PEUGEOT e-Boxer also allows access to city centers without any restriction.

All the original qualities of the PEUGEOT Boxer, without compromise and now with zero emissions.

