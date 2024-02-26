New Peugeot E-5008 first sneak peak

A class above large Electric SUV enhanced for a generous living space with 7 seats and easy access to a comfortable third row

A class above large Electric SUV enhanced for a generous living space with 7 seats and easy access to a comfortable third row.

Today, a brief teaser video showcasing the interior of the all-new PEUGEOT E-5008 has been released. Our newest class above large electric SUV gives a sneek peak of what awaits us soon.

The New PEUGEOT E-5008 is equipped with the new PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit® which takes driving pleasure to the next level.

A floating and curved 21’’ HD panoramic screen that combines the head-up display with the central touchscreen.

The ‘floating’ effect is emphasised by the ambient LED lighting, the source of which is located beneath the screen.

Positioned for optimum ergonomics, this panoramic screen is slightly curved towards the driver, while remaining perfectly accessible to the passenger.

The New E-5008 has also a refined living room-like interior, with 7 seats and easy access to a comfortable third row.

All details about the interior and exterior of the New E-5008 will be revealed in march.

SOURCE: Stellantis