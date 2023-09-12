New Peugeot e-3008: Next-level electric fastback SUV

By 2025, Peugeot will offer the widest range of electric cars of any generalist brand in Europe, and as of now, Peugeot is replacing its best-seller with an all-new electric fastback SUV: the Next-Level E-3008

By 2025, Peugeot will offer the widest range of electric cars of any generalist brand in Europe, and as of now, Peugeot is replacing its best-seller with an all-new electric fastback SUV: the Next-Level E-3008.

Peugeot has transformed the E-3008, taking to a whole new level the creativity of its design and the driving pleasure and electric performance it offers to its users:

ALLURE of a fastback SUV with a reinvented and efficient design.

of a fastback SUV with a reinvented and efficient design. EMOTION produced by the next-gen Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® which takes driving pleasure to a whole new level.

produced by the next-gen Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® which takes driving pleasure to a whole new level. EXCELLENCE 100% electric range (up to 700km) and performance, thanks to the new STLA Medium platform from Stellantis.

The current Peugeot 3008 is a best-seller that has charmed more than 1,320,000 customers in 130 countries over the past 7 years. Peugeot is committed to offer a complete EV line-up as soon as 2025 and 100% of the brands’ sales in Europe will be electric by 2030. Peugeot is entering a new era with the unveiling of its new E-3008.

The Peugeot E-3008 is the first model to use Stellantis’ brand new STLA Medium platform, which takes the brand to the next level. This innovative platform has been designed to offer best-in-class performance for the most important criteria for customers: range (up to 700km), recharge time (30 minutes), driving pleasure, performance, efficiency and connected services and functions (Trip Planner, Smart charging,Vehicle to load and Over The Air updates).

The Next-Level Peugeot E-3008 will be produced exclusively at the Sochaux plant in France and will be on sale from February 2024.

The range will be based on two trim levels, Allure and GT, with 3 option packs to keep the choices simple, and three all-electric powertrains (210bhp, 230bhp Long Range and 320bhp Dual Motor (4-wheel drive). Hybrid powertrains will also be available, according to market.

LINDA JACKSON, CEO OF Peugeot: “The launch of the Next-Level E-3008 is a major step in Peugeot’s radical transformation into an alluring 100% electric brand that sets new benchmarks for design, driving pleasure and efficiency. With its exterior design, spectacular Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit®, driving pleasure and unprecedented electric performance, the Next-Level E-3008 ushers Peugeot into a new era as the French brand offering the widest range of mainstream electric vehicles on the market. “

ALLURE: The new E-3008 takes creative design to the next level

With the new E-3008, Peugeot design is entering a new electric era, where Allure has style at the service of efficiency.

Matthias Hossann, Peugeot Design Director:The new E-3008 brings together the inventiveness and audacity of Peugeot, it embodies all of our brand values. Reinventing the 3008 means working on its modernity, reconciling dynamic design with optimal efficiency through a fastback silhouette and innovating with a new generation of Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® ».

An (aerodynamic) fastback SUV with feline posture

The new E-3008 is immediately recognisable by its fastback SUV styling. With its dynamic and aerodynamic shape (Cx 0.28), the new E-3008 combines elegance, efficiency and spaciousness.

The vibrancy of the new E-3008’s feline lines also stems from the vehicle’s well-balanced dimensions (length: 4.54m, width: 1.89m, height: 1.64m), which remains one of the most compact in the C-segment 100% electric SUV category, while still providing plenty of passenger and luggage space.

A high-tech front end

On the new E-3008, Peugeot introduces a new treatment for the front end. While the iconic three-claw light signature remains firmly in place, the treatment of the headlamps and grille is radically new.

The grille of the new E-3008 illustrates the electric genes of this model.

This front end is designed around the new Peugeot emblem, integrating the new light signature and the grille without delimitation, thanks to a gradient in the colour of the bodywork.

The ultra-compact headlamps are housed in a slim, elegant strip that sits above the radiator grille and wraps around the entire front end. It is a distinctive design feature that gives the new E-3008 a particularly piercing look, asserting its modernity and personality.

The headlamps are LED on all versions. The E-3008 GT comes as standard with Peugeot’s new Pixel LED technology, which automatically adapts the headlamp beam to traffic conditions, maintaining optimum lighting without disturbing other road users.

A concept that reinvents the fastback

Peugeot has modernised the traditional slope of the fastback line at the rear of the car with a “floating” spoiler. This innovative feature enhances the curve of the new E-3008’s bodywork while optimising aerodynamics.

The generous rear section of the new E-3008 offers dynamic styling, underlined by the emblematic three-claw light signature – in 3D on GT versions – while maintaining a good amount of space in the second row and a boot volume (520 litres, whatever the engine) identical to that of the previous 3008.

A streamlined silhouette

On the new E-3008, every styling detail has been thought out and designed to offer greater innovation and efficiency.

The concealment of the side window seals in the doors contributes to the sleek design of the car’s sides. The number of decorative inserts on the body has been reduced and all chrome parts have been removed.

Innovative, streamlined wheels

Continuing the innovative work which started on the 408, Peugeot has equipped the new E-3008 with wheels that contribute to both modern styling and aerodynamic performance.

The 19-inch or 20-inch wheels, with their technical and geometric design, feature the new Peugeot emblem at their centre.

A sophisticated and durable exterior finish

In terms of exterior finish, the E-3008 personifies a new, more modern and more durable approach. Chrome parts have been removed in favour of lacquered parts: Meteor Grey on the front apron and rear bumper, Orbital Black on the mirror caps and lower beltline.

The new E-3008 is available in a range of six colours.

Thanks to innovative dichromatic pigments, the Obsession Blue colour changes from blue to green depending on the light and the shape of the bodywork, elegantly expressing the E-3008’s entry into a new era.

The all-new Ingaro Blue, with its subtle reflections, perfectly highlights the modern lines of the new E-3008.

The other colours available are Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Grey and Titanium Grey.

The new E-3008 GT comes as standard in two-tone with a gloss black roof.

On electric GT versions, the lower sections of the front and rear bumpers, the wheel arches and the door sill protectors are also finished in gloss black.

A high-quality, high-tech passenger compartment

In addition to the spectacular 21-inch floating panoramic screen on the new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® (see below), the cabin’s strong appeal and technological character are enhanced by the ambient LED lighting, which can be customised in 8 different colours.

This lighting is reflected by an elegant genuine aluminium trim that extends across the dashboard and generously extends over the doors. The combination of aluminium, light and patterned fabric creates a unique, high-quality harmony of premium materials.

EMOTION: A new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® for spectacular driving pleasure

The promise of innovation and elegance on the outside of the E-3008 also extends to the inside. The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® takes driving pleasure to the next level.

A floating, curved 21-inch HD panoramic screen that combines the head-up display with the central touchscreen.

The Peugeot teams decided to combine two of the three fundamental elements of the i-Cockpit®, the head-up display and the large central touch screen. These are now integrated into a curved panoramic screen made up of a single 21-inch high-definition panel, which extends from the left-hand end of the dashboard to the centre console.

This panoramic screen floats above the dashboard. The ‘floating’ effect is emphasised by the ambient LED lighting, the source of which is located beneath the screen.

Positioned for optimum ergonomics, this 21-inch panoramic screen is slightly curved towards the driver, while remaining perfectly accessible to the passenger. This large and high-quality digital screen therefore combines two key functions of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®:

– On the left-hand side of the panoramic screen, the instrument cluster combines all the information relating to driving (speed, power, driving aids, energy flow) above the compact steering wheel.

– On the right-hand side of the panoramic screen, in the centre of the dashboard, the touch-screen section is accessible to both driver and passenger. It can be used to manage the heating/air conditioning, navigation, media/connectivity systems, etc.

On the Allure version of the E-3008, the new Peugeot i-Cockpit® is made up as standard of two 10-inch digital screens integrated into a single panel in the panoramic display, giving the same floating effect as the 21-inch panel. The GT is fitted as standard with a 21-inch screen.

Reinvented architecture and ergonomics

The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® features a completely new architecture. It is innovative in that the panoramic screen is mounted on the dashboard with an attachment system that is invisible from the passenger compartment. This layout improves accessibility and visibility of the information displayed on the 21-inch panoramic touchscreen.

The central part of the dashboard houses i-Toggles, fully customisable touch-sensitive buttons that can be programmed to provide quick access to 10 of the user’s favourite functions: calling a favourite contact, starting navigation to a frequently used destination, tuning the radio to a favourite station, setting the ideal air conditioning temperature, etc.

The centre console is spacious and uncluttered to increase the space available for storage and for the front passenger, who benefits from a particularly pleasant, wide-open space.

This spacious architecture was made possible by relocating the automatic gearbox control to the dashboard. This control is now located to the right of the steering wheel, next to the car’s stop/start button. This is ergonomic and allows easy access to the gearbox control and to stop or start the engine in a single intuitive gesture.

A compact steering wheel with new controls

The compact steering wheel has been a fundamental element of the Peugeot i-Cockpit® from the outset and has been extensively reworked to offer even greater driving sensations and comfort. It has, of course, retained its compactness with a modernised design: the redesigned central cushion is smaller and ‘isolated’ from the steering wheel spokes to give a levitating effect similar to the panoramic screen on the dashboard.

The controls on the compact steering wheel are new, for optimum ergonomics. They automatically detect the driver’s fingers, but are only activated when the driver presses them, to avoid any false manoeuvres.

The new compact steering wheel is heated as standard on the E-3008 GT.

The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® introduces two new, slim and elegant stalk controls and two paddle for the regenerative braking behind the compact steering wheel.

Exceptional comfort

The cabin of the new E-3008 offers passengers a relaxing experience, in a generous and bright space. The new front seats – a combination of leather-effect and fabric on Allure and leather-effect and Alcantara on GT – provide exceptional comfort. The seats feature an inviting contoured design and high-density foam.

The front seats of the new E-3008 have been awarded the prestigious AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken) label, awarded by a German association of doctors and therapists which promotes research into the prevention of back pain. On the GT version, they are also ventilated and massaging, and also heated in the rear.

For the first time in the Peugeot range, the front seats can be fitted with adaptive side bolsters which inflate or deflate electrically to adapt perfectly to the passenger’s body shape.

To ensure a healthy interior atmosphere, the new Peugeot E-3008 is equipped with the AQS (Air Quality System) which constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the cabin and, if necessary, automatically activates air recycling.

On the GT level, this is complemented by the Clean Cabin air treatment system, which filters pollutant gases and particles. Air quality is displayed on the right-hand side of the panoramic screen.

Particularly careful sound insulation can be further enhanced by optional laminated front windows, combined with a very high quality Focal® Premium Hi-Fi System which is the fruit of several years’ co-design work between Peugeot and the teams at Focal®, the French brand specialising in top-of-the-range audio.

The Focal® Premium Hi-Fi System comprises 10 loudspeakers with exclusive patented technologies:

– 4 TNF aluminium inverted dome tweeters,

– 4 woofers/mediums With Polyglass cone and 165mm TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) suspension,

– 1 Polyglass cone centre channel with improved performance,

– 1 Power Flower™ optimised subwoofer.

They are combined with a 12-channel 690W amplifier (boosted class D technology).

The musical experience is enriched by the introduction of the innovative “Front-Optimised” listening mode, which transforms row 1 of the e-3008 into a real live stage.

Plenty of storage space and a generous load volume

The passenger compartment of the new E-3008 offers 17 different storage spaces, with a total volume of around 34 litres: easily accessible wireless phone charging on the centre console, a cooled storage space under the central armrest, a glasses holder on the roof console, cup holders and glove compartment.

With a usable volume of 520 litres under the parcel shelf, the boot of the new E-3008 is just as spacious as that of its predecessor. The new STLA Medium platform now offers the same boot space, whatever the engine.

A dynamic chassis for efficiency and driving pleasure

The E-3008 lives up to Peugeot’s reputation for road holding and driving pleasure.

The new STLA Medium platform incorporates new front and rear axles designed to deliver dynamic roadholding. The architecture of the platform itself contributes to this dynamism by maximising the use of light and rigid materials, and by lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity thanks to the single-layer battery being ideally positioned as low as possible between the wheels.

Four driving modes for optimum performance

The driver can choose between four driving modes via a control located on the centre console to enable the E-3008’s performance to be ideally adapted to the driver’s wishes and/or traffic conditions:

– Normal mode. This is the default mode. Power and torque are slightly reduced when the accelerator pedal is pressed between 0 and 70%, above 70% full power and torque are available.

– Eco mode. Provides a smoother ride and reduced energy consumption by using a specific accelerator pedal setting, limiting power and torque and reducing heating and air conditioning performance.

– Sport mode. Offers more dynamic driving by using specific configurations for the power steering and accelerator.

– 4WD mode (where applicable). Available at speeds of up to 135km/h, this mode distributes power to all 4 wheels when the road surface becomes slippery (snow, mud, etc.).

An agile SUV in town

Compact and with the best turning circle (10.6m) of any 100% electric SUV in its category, the new E-3008 is particularly at ease in city traffic. To make manoeuvring easier, it is fitted as standard with a rear camera offering the driver two angles: a rear view or bird’s eye view. This camera is equipped with a cleaning nozzle to maintain a perfect image in all conditions.

As an option, the new E-3008 can be fitted with the Peugeot VisioPark 360° system which, thanks to 4 cameras positioned as close as possible to the front and rear wheels and 12 sensors spread around the car, offers 360° vision of the environment. This makes it possible to avoid any obstacles close to the vehicle.

Extended semi-autonomous driving capabilities

Peugeot takes a further step towards semi-autonomous driving with the Drive Assist Plus system available on the new E-3008. This system assists the driver by using all the car’s sensors (cameras, radar, etc.) and information from the connected navigation system.

These assistance systems are designed to lighten the driver’s workload on multi-lane roads such as motorways or dual carriageways:

– Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and lane-keeping assist. Manages the steering and speed of the new E-3008 to keep it in a lane and at a speed preset by the driver.

– Semi-automatic lane change. Changes lane for the driver when required. Simply activate the indicator and press the “ok” button on the steering wheel, and the system will steer you towards the new lane.

– Early speed recommendation. Detects any change in the speed limit by reading road signs and gathering information from the connected navigation system and suggests that the driver adjust the Adaptive Cruise Control setting. If it detects rain, the system immediately suggests reducing speed in accordance with the speed limit, for example from 130 to 110km/h on the motorway.

This semi-autonomous driving capability requires the driver’s validation. Sensors ensure that the driver keeps his or her hands on the wheel at all times.

A full range of active safety systems

The E-3008 features the latest Peugeot active safety technologies, including:

– Automatic emergency braking with collision warning: detects vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, day or night, from 7km/h and up to 140km/h.

– Active lane departure warning with lane departure correction.

– Driver Attention Alert, which detects loss of alertness by analysing vehicle movements.

– Extended recognition with digital display of road signs: stop, one-way, no overtaking, end of no overtaking, in addition to the usual speed signs.

– Long-range blind spot monitoring (up to 75 metres).

– Hill Descent Control: reduces the risk of skidding or losing control of the vehicle when driving downhill at speeds below 30km/h, whether in forward or reverse gear, by automatically regulating speed.

– Advanced Traction Control: optimises grip on slippery surfaces. It can be activated in 3 positions: snow, mud and sand.

EXCELLENCE: Next-level electric performance and connectivity

The new STLA Medium electric platform from Stellantis inaugurated on the E-3008 enables Peugeot to meet the expectations of 100% electric vehicle customers in terms of performance, efficiency, range and recharging capacity.

Jerome Micheron, Peugeot Product Director: “Given the success of the previous 3008 and the customers who have placed their trust in us, we had to be bold. With the new E-3008, Peugeot is entering a new era, both in terms of design and electrification. The E-3008 is designed for demanding, fast-moving customers.

An electric platform that sets new standards

The Peugeot E-3008 is the first model to benefit from Stellantis’ brand new STLA Medium platform. Designed for the Group’s future electric vehicles, it sets a new benchmark in the market.

The STLA Medium BEV-by-design platform boasts record on-board energy between the wheels, with up to 98kWh in a wheelbase that has been kept short (2.73m for the E-3008). This high-performance design enables the E-3008 to offer the best range in its category (up to 700km) while still being compact (4.54m long).

A wide range of high-performance electric powertrains

Designed from the outset as an electric model, the new E-3008 benefits from a range of 3 zero-emission all-electric powertrains (WLTP cycle under approval) to meet all customer needs.

– Range of 525km, 2-wheel drive, 210bhp/157kW,

– Dual Motor with range of 525km, 4-wheel drive, 320bhp/240kW,

– Long Range with range of 700km, 2-wheel drive, 230bhp/170kW.

The electric motor and gearbox

This new generation of permanent magnet synchronous motors offers more power and greater efficiency. The 2-wheel drive versions deliver 157kW (343Nm) or 170kW (343Nm). The Dual Motor 4-wheel drive version delivers a total of 240kW (157kW-343Nm at the front and 83Kw-166Nm at the rear).

The electric motor is manufactured and produced by the STELLANTIS-NIDEC joint venture in Trémery (France).

The gearbox is manufactured and produced by Stellantis in Valenciennes (France). The ratio for the 2-wheel drive version (530km) is 9.77.

The battery

The 400V high-voltage lithium-ion battery, with a chemical composition of NMC (Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt), is located under the floor pan and supplies the electric motor for the vehicle’s traction.

The other electrical consumers (lights, infotainment, etc.) continue to be supplied by a 12V battery, itself supplied by the high-voltage battery via the converter.

There are three technical definitions (WLTP cycle under approval) of the high-voltage battery:

Range of 525km with 73kWh,

Dual Motor with range of 525km with 73kWh,

Long Range of 700km with 98kWh.

Thermal management of the battery uses circulating coolant to ensure ultra-fast charging, optimised range and longer life.

The heat pump also contributes to the thermal comfort of occupants while saving battery energy.

The battery is guaranteed for 8 years (or 160,000km) at 70% of its charge capacity.

Fast charging

The charging socket on the left rear wing offers Mode 2/3 (alternating current) and Mode 4 (direct current) connections.

For AC charging, two types of on-board charger are available to suit all customer uses and charging solutions, with an 11kW three-phase charger as standard and a 22kW three-phase charger as an option.

For DC recharging, via superchargers, the Mode 4 socket on the new E-3008 accepts a power rating up to 160kW, enabling the E-3008’s standard range battery to be recharged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes for the standard range version, and less than 30 minutes for the Long-Range version.

Extended electrical functions

V1G or Smart Charging function

This function is compatible with energy supplier services and adjusts the time and power at which the battery of the new Peugeot E-3008 is charged in order to optimise charging costs.

V2L (Vehicle to Load) function

This very practical feature gives customers the option of powering an electrical device via the new Peugeot E-3008’s high-voltage battery. For example, to charge an electric bicycle or operate an electrical appliance. The system can supply up to 3kW and 16A.

3-stage regenerative braking

This function makes it instinctive and easy to adjust the level of energy recovery, as well as the level of deceleration of the vehicle.

Using the paddles behind the compact steering wheel, you can activate regenerative braking in 1 of 3 levels, with the left-hand paddle increasing regeneration and the right-hand paddle decreasing it:

Low (-0.6m/s²), for sensations close to those of a combustion engine vehicle,

(-0.6m/s²), for sensations close to those of a combustion engine vehicle, Medium (-1.2m/s²), for increased deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released,

(-1.2m/s²), for increased deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released, High (-1.8m/s²), for maximum deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released, and therefore maximum regeneration.

The last 2 levels automatically switch on the rear brake lights.

Hybrid and rechargeable hybrid powertrains

To complete the line-up, the new 3008 will also be available with electrified (Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) power units, according to market needs, as well as one powertrain for international markets. More details of these will be published later.

The latest generation of Peugeot connected information systems

The Allure trim comes as standard with the Peugeot i-Connect® system, which offers full connectivity thanks to a wireless mirroring function (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto).

The technological experience is complete with the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced, standard on the E-3008 GT. This is equipped with a high-performance TomTom connected navigation system incorporating a “trip planner” function that optimally plans journeys to maximise the car’s range and make charging easier. To calculate the ideal route, the system takes into account a wide range of information, including the distance to be travelled, the battery charge level at the start, the desired battery charge level on arrival, speed, energy consumption, traffic, road type, gradient… and of course the charging points available at the destination.

The “OK Peugeot” natural language voice recognition command provides access to infotainment, heating and air conditioning functions, as well as the telephone. This voice recognition is now able to distinguish between commands made by the driver or passenger.

To support users and answer any questions they may have, the system includes on-board documentation and tutorials (accessible via QR Code). System updates are carried out ‘over the air’.

Full connectivity

All E-3008s have two USB-C sockets located on the front of the centre console, one for charging and data transfer, the other exclusively for charging.

E-3008s equipped with Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced have two additional USB-C sockets (for charging), located at the rear of the centre console for passengers in row 2.

All E-3008s are equipped with three 12-volt sockets located at the front and rear of the centre console, and in the boot.

A wireless phone charger (15W) is located on the centre console, under the i-Toggles.

New connected services*

The My Peugeot smartphone application allows E-3008 users to stay permanently connected with their vehicle and access a number of functions remotely:

– Geolocate your vehicle, receive alerts reminding you of any maintenance requirements.

– Remotely control the door locking and activate the lights or horn to locate the car.

– Start or schedule thermal pre-conditioning. As well as providing greater comfort, this feature helps to optimise range by bringing the battery up to temperature when the vehicle is plugged in.

– Check, schedule, start or defer battery charging. As well as saving a considerable amount of time, it’s also a way of avoiding spending more than necessary.

– E-Routes app by Free2move Charge is a trip planner available on smartphone.

– App Store is a wall of applications with different categories (Music, Travel, News, Entertainment, Weather…) available directly in the infotainment of the new E-3008.

* some services may require a subscription

An environmental approach

Sustainable materials

For the new Peugeot 3008, we use more than 500kg of green materials throughout the vehicle (metals + polymers):

– green steel and aluminium represent 60% of the total mass of green materials,

– More than 30 polymer parts are produced with green materials,

– Recycled plastic is used in bumpers, spoilers, storage bins and carpets.

The sustainable design approach is illustrated by the reduction in the number of decorative inserts on the bodywork and the removal of all chrome parts on the exterior of the new 3008.

An integrated industrial ecosystem

As part of its sustainable approach, Peugeot designs and manufactures the new E-3008 in France. The batterie rack have been designed at the Stellantis plant in Mulhouse, then the batterie packs are assembled at the Sochaux plant, which produces the E-3008.

A simple, easy-to-understand range

E-3008 is available in two trim levels, Allure and GT.

E-3008 Allure models feature a single-tone paint finish and half leather-effect – half fabric upholstery with embossed motifs. The main standard equipment includes keyless entry and ignition, rear HD camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlamps and lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with two 10-inch digital panels, Peugeot i-Connect® connected information system.

The E-3008 GT comes in two-tone paint with a black roof and Alcantara upholstery. Main standard equipment, in addition to that of the Allure version: 20-inch alloy wheels, Pixel LED headlamps, front parking sensors, motorised tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, induction smartphone charger, customisable ambient lighting, Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® with curved 21-inch screen, customisable i-Toggles, Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced connected information system.

New Peugeot E-5008

In addition of the Peugeot full EV line-up strategy, we will be launching a class-above electric large SUV – it will be targeting a broader audience of large SUV buyers – more details to come early 2024.

SOURCE: Stellantis