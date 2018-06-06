All-new Peugeot 508 SW brings sleek style to the estate car market

PEUGEOT has unveiled the all-new SW version of the PEUGEOT 508, bringing a new sense of style to the highly competitive D-segment estate car market.

Rewriting all the design cues in the segment, the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW brings the radical styling traits of the saloon to the estate car. At just 1.42 m in height and 4.78 m long, the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW’s new proportions give it an extremely dynamic body shape, stylised by smooth, flowing lines and a sleek, low roof.

The striking design of the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW is enhanced further by exterior details, including frameless doors – a unique estate car feature for a mainstream carmaker, full LED headlights and the vertical visual signature of the opalescent LED daytime running lights.

Gilles Vidal, PEUGEOT Design Director, commented: “The all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW includes all its quality features but sets itself apart by its sporty stance and design cues that are completely new for a mainstream car producer. It is a wonderful object of desire that makes a clear statement regarding its ambitions.”

The interior of the all-new PEUGEOT 508 adds to the quality and stylish design of the car whilst also maximising in-car comfort for driver and passengers. It features ergonomic, wrap-around seats offering five multi-point massage programmes, a range of premium and sophisticated trim and upholstery materials and a panoramic opening glass roof.

With the aid of the Magic Flat function, allowing the driver to fold back the two sides of the rear bench seat, the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW is never short of space, boasting a total load space capacity of 1780 litres. Of this total volume, 530 litres comes from the boot (with luggage cover closed), designed to be simple in shape and entirely practical, with hands-free, powered tailgate.

Pierre-Paul Mattei, PEUGEOT 508 Product Design Director, said: “We wanted to design a unique SW with a very strong personality that was perfectly situated at the heart of its segment. The secret of the rear structure performance in terms of compactness and rigidity is the sensible and practical boot with an extremely sleek design. Similarly, the frameless doors provide the perfect response to accessibility in a vehicle with a very low roof line.”

The driver of the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW will never be far from the latest in automotive technology, seated comfortably in a desirable, high-tech world imbued with elegance.

Alongside the latest generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, providing all the information essential for the road ahead, the driver can enjoy the latest in-car sound system with a top of the range hi-fi system designed by FOCAL®. With 10 loud-speakers fitted with exclusive FOCAL® technology, this system provides pure, fine sound that is perfectly distributed throughout the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW.

Technological advances also come into play to provide a wide range of latest-generation driving aids ensuring the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW meets Euro NCAP criteria.

New features for the range include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Keeping Assist and a Night Vision system – a first for the segment. This system utilises an infra-red camera to detect living beings in front of the vehicle at night time or in low-visibility conditions to maximise safety.

The all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW is built on the EMP2 platform making it an average of 70kg lighter than the outgoing generation while the new eight-speed EAT8 automatic transmission with electric gear lever and one touch control is an option.

Developments in engine efficiency have been driven towards delivering best-in-class CO 2 emissions figures, with the new generation PureTech and BlueHDi engines. The two new petrol options – a 180 S&S EAT8 and 225 S&S EAT8 – are based on the PureTech 1.6-litre engine. Four diesel options are based on the BlueHDi 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre – a 130 S&S BVM6, 130 S&S EAT8, 160 S&S EAT8 and 180 S&S EAT8. Our petrol engines are certified to Euro6d-TEMP and our Diesel engines are certified to Euro6d-TEMP-EVAP.

In ECO mode, when twinned with the EAT8 gearbox, the PureTech engine automatically switches to freewheeling mode. This function, available between 25km/h (15mph) and 130km/h (80mph), eases internal friction in the gearbox and reduces fuel consumption by around 3%.

In the second half of 2019, the range will be supplemented by an efficient Plug-in Hybrid petrol powertrain with an extended ZEV range of 50 km (WLTP cycle). The batteries will be located under the row 2 seats to preserve the roomy boot.

The all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW will be unveiled at the next Paris Motor Show and will be available in the UK from January 2019.

To find out more about all the vehicles in the PEUGEOT range, visit www.peugeot.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.