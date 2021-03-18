New PEUGEOT 308, The new face of PEUGEOT

On the crest of its success in the compact saloon segment, with more than 7,000,000 vehicles sold over the generations, having won a long list of awards including the award for Car Of The Year in 2014, with the current generation, the PEUGEOT brand is proud to present the brand new PEUGEOT 308.

The intensely seductive design of the new PEUGEOT 308, naturally top-of-the-range, bears the brand’s new coat of arms.

The overall optimisation of the architecture enhances the interior space, asserts its dynamism and identity.

In terms of technology, the new PEUGEOT 308 offers latest-generation driving aids, the new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and includes i-Connect® Advanced, an infotainment system that is intuitive, connected and resolutely modern.

Efficient and high performance to the tiniest aerodynamic details, the new PEUGEOT 308, true to the power of choice, offers rechargeable hybrid and internal combustion engines, petrol or diesel.

Depending on the country of sale, the new PEUGEOT 308 can be purchased on the brand’s online sales site, which provides 100% digital purchase, trade-in, financing and choice of delivery location.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT