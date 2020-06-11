New PEUGEOT 308 Range with digital PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®

With more than 1.5 million vehicles produced and 43 prizes awarded throughout the world, the PEUGEOT 308 was voted Car of the Year at its launch, as were the current PEUGEOT 3008 and 208. It is therefore of course being updated for the 2020 collection.

Since the offer in the compact saloon segment is constantly evolving, and since a reference will always be a reference, the PEUGEOT 308 will be continuing its success story with some noteworthy changes.

A new “vertigo blue” colour and two new aluminium wheels are now available. Inside, the dashboard is equipped with a 100% digital PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® as well as a capacitive central screen with a “glossy” or with a shiny finish.

Among the best in the C segment in terms of dynamic performance and comfort/behaviour compromises, the PEUGEOT 308 offers latest-generation internal combustion engines and a range of driving aids worthy of the upper segments.

In order to make it easier to understand its move upmarket, three trim levels are available with, for each of them, an additional set of equipment known as a “pack”.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT