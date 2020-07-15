New PEUGEOT 308 range video: A reference remains a reference

Since the offer in the compact saloon segment is constantly evolving, the PEUGEOT 308 will be continuing its success story with a few noteworthy changes. For the 2020 collection, it is of course being updated.

The dashboard is equipped with a 100% digital PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® as well as a capacitive central screen with a “glossy” or shiny finish.

A new “vertigo blue” colour and two new types of aluminium wheels are now available.

Among the best in the C segment in terms of dynamic performance and comfort/roadhandling compromise, the PEUGEOT 308 offers latest-generation internal combustion engines and a range of driving aids worthy of the upper segments.

The PEUGEOT 308 inaugurates a new range structure with 3 trim levels with, for each of them, additional equipment called “packs”.

In this video, let’s discover together all these developments: download

SOURCE: PEUGEOT