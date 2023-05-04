New Peugeot 2008, the feisty and agile SUV, showing off its updated design and new electric performance with up to 406 km of range

The Peugeot 2008 has been a best-seller in the B-segment SUV market for more than three years and has now taken a new step forward in terms of design, technology and electrification

It has:

More Allure with its elegant character and assertive SUV design,

with its elegant character and assertive SUV design, More Emotion at the wheel with its incomparable i-Cockpit® 3D enhanced by a central 10-inch high-definition screen and its excellent road feel,

at the wheel with its incomparable i-Cockpit® 3D enhanced by a central 10-inch high-definition screen and its excellent road feel, More Excellence with the efficiency of its new electric engine offering up to 406 km of range (WLTP combined cycle) and its new on-board technologies.

Launched at the end of 2019 and with nearly 700,000 units produced, the Peugeot 2008 has always been on the podium in terms of B-segment SUV sales in Europe and even topped that list in 2021.

The success of this model is particularly due to the E-2008, which was a pioneer of electrification in its segment from 2019, with more than 75,000 units produced.

It accounted for 17.4% of sales of the versions in 2022, placing it on the podium of European sales of electric SUVs in the B segment.

MATTHIAS HOSSANN, Peugeot DESIGN DIRECTOR: “With the new 2008, Peugeot continues to strengthen its technological and feline identity. One of the key elements of the design work is the staging of the front end, which magnifies the 3-claw signature

It enhances the robust and muscular style that has made this SUV so successful in all markets and illustrates the move upmarket that the new 2008 is experiencing. “

Customers of the Peugeot 2008 are drawn in first and foremost by its strong design, generally described as elegant, powerful and robust. They also appreciate its versatility and agility, making the new 2008 an SUV particularly suited to active families.

The new Peugeot 2008 is produced at the Vigo plant in Spain. It will go on sale in the summer of 2023 with a range based on three versions – ACTIVE, ALLURE, GT – and four engines, including a new 115kW/156bhp all-electric engine with a range of up to 406 km (WLTP combined cycle). The range will be expanded in 2024 with the arrival of a new hybrid engine.

ALLURE: an assertive SUV design for an even stronger personality.

Style has been at the heart of its success since the launch of the Peugeot 2008. The challenge for the Peugeot design team was to further strengthen its character by scaling up its SUV status and making a spectacular statement about its move upmarket.

JEROME MICHERON, PEUGEOT PRODUCT DIRECTOR: “The new Peugeot2008 affirms its move upmarket and enters a new dimension, thanks to its design, which is more SUV than ever before, its new-generation connectivity and even more range for its 100% electric version. The new E-2008 is equipped with the latest electric technology and offers a range of over 400 km. In a very active market, the new Peugeot 2008 has everything it takes to remain at the top of the compact SUV podium. It will continue to appeal to a wide range of customers looking for a sustainable experience, perfectly embodying the Peugeot values. “

At the front, a new Peugeot light signature

After the new 508 saloon and 508 SW, the 2008 is the second model to adopt the new Peugeot signature light. This is characterised by three vertical light claws which are integrated into the gloss black inserts on the bumper on the new 2008. The combination underlines the strong personality of the 2008 and its robust SUV design. All versions have this new light signature. In the GT versions, the striking effect of the three claws is extended for the first time in the lighting of the full LED headlamps through the use of three light modules. This distinguishes the GT versions from the rest of the range by giving them an exclusive front-end signature.

At the rear, a redesigned light signature

The new LED rear lights on all versions of the new 2008 redesign the emblematic three claws that characterise the rear of a Peugeot. Here, they are made up of three superimposed horizontal double slats, fine and elegant, which contribute to visually widening the car’s stance. The reversing lights and indicators are also LED.

A reinvented front end

The new 2008 has a new front end, which features the new Peugeot emblem. It is wider and includes a specific lateral pattern that connects to the headlamps and reinforces the verticality and powerful stance of the vehicle.

On the ACTIVE version, the front end is embellished with a horizontal pattern in a gloss black colour.

On the ALLURE and GT versions, the front end has a vertical pattern in the same colour as the bodywork, which extends to subtle dark inserts to reinforce the verticality of the front end. The body colour of the pattern also allows the grille to be better integrated into the bumper for a more robust appearance.

New colours

The modern Selenium Grey was chosen as the launch colour and is also the colour offered in the available palette. The new Okenite White, rich in bluish-grey highlights, will underline the sophistication of the new 2008. The GT version comes with a black bi-tone roof as standard. All new 2008 models feature black mirrors, regardless of the body colour chosen. The new 2008 is available in six body colours: Selenium Grey, Artense Grey, Okenite White, Black Perla Nera, Elixir Red and Vertigo Blue.

Innovative wheel design

The new Peugeot 2008 has new alloy wheels with a disruptive design, in line with those introduced on the PEUGEOT 408. Several models are available, in 16-inch “NOMA” (ACTIVE versions), 17-inch “KARAKOY” (ALLURE and GT) or 18-inch “EVISSA” (optional on GT). All alloy wheels feature a 4-spoke wheel centre, stamped with the PEUGEOT crest, which elegantly conceals the wheel nuts.

Modernised Peugeot badges

The front, side and rear badges of the new 2008s have been given a new typeface and a new Basalt Grey colour. The E-2008 has an “E” badge in Dichroic Blue and White. At the rear, the Peugeot monogram runs across the entire width of the boot lid strip.

New refined fabrics

All versions of the new 2008 have renewed seat fabrics, illustrating a real move upmarket, like the new Alcantara upholstery available as an option on the GT versions.

EMOTION: the incomparable Peugeot i-Cockpit® is more integral than ever to driving pleasure.

A key element of the cabin, the Peugeot i-Cockpit® is one of the strongest features of the brand’s models. With more than 10 million sales in the last decade, it has been improved upon and modernised with the new 2008, to optimise its ergonomics and driving pleasure.

A new design for the digital instrument cluster

Ideally located at eye level, just above the steering wheel, the new 2008’s instrument cluster is digital on the ALLURE and GT versions. Its 10-inch digital display has a new design and, on GT versions, a 3D display. The colour of the display, the hierarchy and the layout of the information can be fully adjusted to suit the driver’s preferences. In the ACTIVE version, the 2008 still has its analogue instrument cluster.

10-inch central touchscreen for all new 2008 models

All 2008 models now come with a 10-inch central touchscreen as standard (previously 7 inches on the first two trim levels). It can be used to control radio and telephone functions (ACTIVE version) or the latest generation of the Peugeot i-Connect® and Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced infotainment systems. On the ALLURE and GT versions, the central screen is HD technology. Under the central screen, the piano keys have been kept for quick access to key functions.

The compact steering wheel in the middle of the action

The compact steering wheel is a feature of the Peugeot i-Cockpit® and increases driving pleasure tenfold by offering unique agility and precision of movement. The steering wheel displays the new logo in its centre and, where appropriate, the new GT badge on the lower part of its rim. It houses the controls for the multimedia system (audio sources, telephone) as well as volume and voice control.

Sophisticated ambient lighting on the GT version

The interior of the new 2008 GT has ambient lighting that can be customised in eight different colours, some of which are new, which are now coordinated with those of the central touch screen and take into account the selected driving mode.

New manual transmission control

New 2008 models with the six-speed manual transmission feature a new gearshift knob for improved ergonomics. New 2008 models with automatic transmissions still have the new elegant, practical and discreet gearstick introduced in spring 2022.

Grip control

The new PEUGEOT 2008 comes with Grip Control, which provides access to three driving modes: sand, mud and snow. Depending on the country, this grip control offer is combined with ‘3PMSF’ all-season tyres.

EXCELLENCE: a new standard in electrification and connectivity.

At the cutting edge of modernity, the new 2008 intends to make its efficient electrified engines and latest generation connectivity key assets in attracting new customers.

An even more efficient E-2008 with a range of over 400 km

The E-2008 is the pioneer of 100% electric SUVs in the B-segment, with the new engine already adopted by the E-208 and E-308. Maximum power is up 15% from 100 kW/136 hp to 115 kW/156 hp, while the battery is increased from 50 kWh to 54 kWh. A major effort on efficiency allows the increase in performance to be complemented by an increase in range, which reaches up to 406 km compared to 345 km previously (WLTP mixed cycle).

Two types of on-board chargers are available on the new Peugeot E-2008, to suit all uses and all charging solutions: as standard, a single-phase 7.4kW charger and, as an option, a three-phase 11 kW charger.

Estimated recharge times from 20% to 80% are 30 minutes from a public charging point (100 kW), 4 hours and 40 minutes from a Wall Box (7.4kW) and 11 hours and 10 minutes from a reinforced socket (3.2 kW).

A new hybrid powertrain on the 2008 is coming soon

At the beginning of 2024, the new 2008 will receive the new 48V HYBRID powertrain, which consists of a new-generation 136 bhp PureTech petrol engine, coupled with a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox that includes an electric engine.

Thanks to a battery that recharges while driving, this technology offers extra torque at low engine speeds and up to 15% lower fuel consumption. In urban driving, the new 2008 equipped with the HYBRID system can operate more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

A range of engines to meet all needs

In addition to the electrified engines described above, the range of the new 2008 offers a choice of petrol and diesel engines that enables each customer to find the model that suits their needs:

PureTech 100 : the 3-cylinder petrol engine with 1.2 litres of displacement and 100 bhp, equipped with a Stop & Start system, is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

: the 3-cylinder petrol engine with 1.2 litres of displacement and 100 bhp, equipped with a Stop & Start system, is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. PureTech 13 0: the 130 bhp, 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine with a Stop & Start system can be combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

0: the 130 bhp, 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine with a Stop & Start system can be combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox. BlueHDi 130 EAT8: the 130 bhp, 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine with Stop & Start system is combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The latest generation of Peugeot connected information systems

The new 2008 now comes with the Peugeot i-Connect® system as standard, and all the versions can be fitted with the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced system as an option.

Both are controlled via the central 10-inch high-definition touchscreen, which is easily customisable, multi-window with widgets or shortcuts, very easy to use and responsive like a smartphone. It’s easy to swipe through the menus from left to right, up and down for notifications or with a three-finger tap to bring up the application wall.

It is easy to return to the main page at any time by pressing the piano “Home” button below the screen. At the top of the screen, a permanent banner displays the outside temperature and weather information, the position in the widget pages, connectivity data, notifications and the time.

The Peugeot i-Connect® system offers full connectivity through wireless mirroring (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). The technological experience is complete with the PEUGEOT i-Connect® Advanced, equipped with a high-performance TomTom connected navigation system. The map is displayed on the entire 10-inch screen for easy readability.

The system is updated “over the air”.

The “OK Peugeot” command on the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced, which uses natural language voice recognition, provides access to all requests related to infotainment functions.

To assist users and answer their questions, the system integrates on-board documentation and tutorials.

More USB sockets

The new 2008 ALLURE and GT versions now have three USB-C sockets as standard (two at the front, one at the rear) and one USB-A socket (at the rear). In the ACTIVE version, the 2008 still has its USB-C socket at the front, while the E-2008 also has a USB-C socket and a USB-A socket at the rear.

More powerful smartphone induction charger

The new 2008 ALLURE models can be fitted with an optional 15W smartphone charger (previously 5W). This equipment is standard on the GT trim. It is still located behind the centre console flap and quickly recharges the smartphone when used for wireless mirroring.

High-definition parking aid cameras

The new front and rear parking assistance cameras on the new Peugeot 2008 now offer a high-definition image. Depending on the trim level, the new high-definition front camera (coupled with blind spot monitoring) is now available as an option, providing a 360° image of the car’s immediate surroundings, a valuable aid when parking.

A comprehensive range of driving aids

In addition to the new high-definition parking assistance cameras (see above), the new 2008 offers its user a number of devices that make driving safer and easier…

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function and adjustable inter-vehicle distance setting.

with Stop and Go function and adjustable inter-vehicle distance setting. Automatic emergency braking with collision warning: detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 7 km/h to 140 km/h.

with collision warning: detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 7 km/h to 140 km/h. Extended recognition and display of traffic signs in the digital instrument cluster : stop sign, one-way traffic sign, no overtaking sign, end of overtaking sign, in addition to the usual speed-related signs.

: stop sign, one-way traffic sign, no overtaking sign, end of overtaking sign, in addition to the usual speed-related signs. Active lane departure warning with lane correction.

with lane correction. Driver Attention Alert , which detects impaired alertness over long periods of driving and at speeds above 65 km/h, by analysing micro-movements of the steering wheel.

, which detects impaired alertness over long periods of driving and at speeds above 65 km/h, by analysing micro-movements of the steering wheel. Blind spot monitoring.

Enhanced traction with Grip Control, which provides access to three driving modes: sand, mud and snow. Depending on the country, this grip control offer is combined with ‘3PMSF’ all-season tyres.

The online sales service

Depending on the country where they are sold, the new Peugeot 2008 can be purchased on the Brand’s online sales site for a 100% digital purchase (“Selling Online”) that is entirely secure. Customers can purchase their new vehicle, trade-in their old vehicle and finance their purchase from their smartphone, tablet or PC. Each customer will have the freedom to choose to have their vehicle delivered to their home free of charge.

Connected services

Peugeot Easy-Charge provides access to various charging solutions for electric vehicles:

A range of home or workplace charging solutions , via a wide range of equipment (reinforced socket, Wall box, Smart Wall box, etc.), a diagnosis to assess the electrical installation to be provided and the best charging solution, as well as the final installation, thanks to recommended partners,

, via a wide range of equipment (reinforced socket, Wall box, Smart Wall box, etc.), a diagnosis to assess the electrical installation to be provided and the best charging solution, as well as the final installation, thanks to recommended partners, A public recharging offer via Free2Move eSolutions which provides access to a network of more than 350,000 charging points in Europe: selection of charging points according to distance, speed and price of recharging,

which provides access to a network of more than 350,000 charging points in Europe: selection of charging points according to distance, speed and price of recharging, A battery capacity certificate after a service , to make it easier to resell an electric vehicle by guaranteeing the battery capacity level,

, to make it easier to resell an electric vehicle by guaranteeing the battery capacity level, The new Peugeot E-2008’s battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km.

Peugeot Easy-care is designed to reassure buyers in their discovery process and to help them enjoy their car with complete peace of mind with:

New simulators and digital journeys to help them find out more about the secrets of electric mobility on the Peugeot brand websites,

to help them find out more about the secrets of electric mobility on the Peugeot brand websites, Adapted service contracts and roadside assistance, which can be included in a single financing package to allow customers to enjoy their vehicle with complete peace of mind.

Lastly, the MyPeugeot® smartphone application adds 3 new features with the new 2008:

A virtual maintenance book which makes it possible to keep all the invoices and to memorize the list of the interventions made on the vehicle within the networks, in an electronic file. In addition to being environmentally-friendly, this is very useful when you want to resell your vehicle and increase its price, in order to give confidence to a future buyer and to ensure a quick resale.

Sending the journeys made to the on-board navigation system remotely beforehand on your smartphone is one of the ways to save time when starting your vehicle. Just like finding a parking space on a public road quickly once the journey is over. Not to mention that you no longer need to type on a keyboard to make yourself understood and risk an accident. The navigation is pre-programmed to analyse and execute your spoken instructions. And with TomTom, the mapping updates itself completely seamlessly.

Anticipate the vehicle’s charging points to optimise your journeys, while predicting the level of charge available when you arrive at your destination. Since you are able to schedule your journeys in My Peugeot, you can recharge your vehicle at the most opportune times and according to the availability of charging stations. Travel with peace of mind and save time without worrying about your battery’s autonomy. My Peugeot does the planning for you!

You always have the option to start or schedule a thermal preconditioning and to check, schedule, start or defer the battery charge remotely.

A simple, easy-to-read range

To make it easier for customers to choose, the range of the new 2008 is simpler, with three versions: ACTIVE, ALLURE and GT, with the main standard equipment being:

ACTIVE : new light signature with 3 claws at the front and 3 double LEDs at the rear, rear parking assistance, automatic air conditioning, electric front and rear windows, electric door mirrors, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with 10-inch central touch screen, a USB-C socket at the front.

: new light signature with 3 claws at the front and 3 double LEDs at the rear, rear parking assistance, automatic air conditioning, electric front and rear windows, electric door mirrors, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with 10-inch central touch screen, a USB-C socket at the front. ALLURE : same as ACTIVE + 17-inch alloy wheels “KARAKOY”, body-coloured grille, front and rear parking assistance, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch high-definition central touch screen, Peugeot i-Connect® infotainment system with full smartphone connectivity, 2 UBS-C sockets at the front, 1 USB-C socket and 1 USB-A socket at the rear…

: same as ACTIVE + 17-inch alloy wheels “KARAKOY”, body-coloured grille, front and rear parking assistance, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch high-definition central touch screen, Peugeot i-Connect® infotainment system with full smartphone connectivity, 2 UBS-C sockets at the front, 1 USB-C socket and 1 USB-A socket at the rear… GT: same as ALLURE + full LED front headlights, high-definition parking camera, keyless access and start, electrically folding mirrors with welcome lighting, Black Diamond roof, GT monograms…

Compact dimensions

The new 2008 retains the same exterior dimensions: 4.30 m long, 1.987 m wide (including mirrors), 1.55 m high. The boot volume is unchanged at 434 litres (under the parcel shelf).

SOURCE: Stellantis