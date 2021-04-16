New performance brand GTX joins the ID. family

With the new ID.4 GTX, Volkswagen is showing the first sporty top-of-the-range electric model on April 28th: In Europe, the respective performance models of the ID. Family will wear the logo GTX in the future. Similar to GTI and GTE, it stands for its own product brand – it charges the world of electric mobility from Volkswagen with new, intelligent sportiness.

“The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure,” says Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at the Volkswagen brand. “Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other intelligently. ”

The GTX models are particularly impressive when it comes to performance and design. An additional electric motor on the front axle brings the all-wheel drive into the ID. family designed for maximum efficiency. The additional motor switches on intelligently within a few milliseconds when very high performance or strong traction are required. In the new “Traction” driving mode, it is even permanently activated.

In addition, sporty design details and their own light signature underline the top performance of the GTX models.

The new product brand for the ID. Family gives the ACCELERATE corporate strategy a further boost. Volkswagen wants to become the most desired brand for sustainable mobility. The goal is to increase the share of pure electric cars in Europe to 70 percent of sales by 2030. Volkswagen wants to become climate neutral by 2050; around 16 billion euros will be invested in e-mobility, hybridization and digitization by 2025.

1 ID.4 GTX – power consumption in kWh/100 km (NEDC): 19.8–18.1 (combined); CO2 emissions in g/km: 0 (combined); efficiency class: A+.

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at more than 30 locations in 13 countries. Volkswagen delivered around 5.3 million vehicles in 2020. These include bestsellers such as the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta or Passat as well as the fully electric successful models ID.3 and ID.4. Around 184,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. In addition, there are more than 10,000 trading companies and service partners with 86,000 employees. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into a software-oriented mobility provider.

SOURCE: Volkswagen