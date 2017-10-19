New peaks in economy, safety and comfort: Daimler Buses at the Busworld Europe 2017 in Kortrijk, Belgium

Mercedes-Benz: world debut of Citaro hybrid urban bus, debut for the Tourismo RHD high-decker touring coach and the Sprinter City 45 minibus

Stuttgart / Kortrijk – Daimler Buses is letting off a veritable firework of debuts with its brands at Busworld Europe in Kortrijk, Belgium. At the world’s largest bus trade fair from 20 to 25 October, Mercedes-Benz and Setra will unveil several new bus lines, while unique new safety systems celebrate their debut along with customer-oriented services from the Omniplus service brand.

The Citaro hybrid will celebrate its world debut at Busworld Europe. With it, Mercedes-Benz is breaking new ground: the hybrid powertrain is optionally available for a large number of model variants of the best-selling urban bus, even for the gas-engined Citaro NGT. Together with the new electrohydraulic steering, the Citaro hybrid further reduces the fuel consumption of the Citaro, already famed for its efficiency, by up to 8.5 percent. Benefit of the additional hybrid drive: it takes up little space; the outer contours, like the passenger compartment, remain unchanged; the extra weight is low. Transport operators profit from rapid amortisation, while society and the environment benefit from even lower fuel consumption and emissions.

Another debut from Mercedes-Benz at the trade fair is the all-new Tourismo RHD high-decker touring coach, which replaces Europe’s top-selling high-decker. A significantly extended range of appointment variants and engines means that the new Tourismo RHD lends itself to an extraordinarily wide spectrum of uses. Its field of application includes long-distance regular-service routes and long-distance touring through to shuttle services, excursions and occasional service on inter-city routes. Hence, the new Tourismo RHD emerges as a new star in the business segment of touring coaches. Thanks to its excellent aerodynamics in combination with the latest generation of engines, the vehicle’s fuel consumption is reduced by up to seven percent. Together with low maintenance and service costs, the Tourismo RHD already ranks as a new miracle of economy among touring coaches.

Another new addition is the left-hand-drive variant of the Sprinter City 45 minibus, which, thanks to its longer overhang, offers 13 seats in the rear. Added to this is standing room for up to nine passengers in the low-floor area between the axles as well as room for a wheelchair or baby carriage and folding seats.

Maximum efficiency and variability, supreme comfort and the ultimate in safety: the new Setra S 531 DT double-decker bus of the TopClass 500 sets new standards in its class. With superlative aerodynamics, this impressive touring coach is all set to establish new fuel efficiency records in its segment. The fuel consumption drops by around seven to ten percent compared to the previous model, depending on the type of use. With its versatile lower deck, it covers the entire spectrum of uses: holiday travel, regular long-distance routes, classy bistro buses, inter-city services. With completely redesigned stairs and a handicapped-accessible lavatory, the interior impresses with its comfort. Finally, the use of Active Brake Assist 4 and Sideguard Assist on the new double-decker bus marks the world debut for these assistance systems in the bus and coach segment. These systems further enhance the already high standard of safety. All of this is cloaked in a fascinating design with its own distinct stamp.

Daimler Buses and its product brands Mercedes-Benz and Setra have traditionally played a pioneering role when it comes to safety and assistance systems. Daimler Buses is now opening another chapter with the new Active Brake Assist 4 (ABA 4) with pedestrian detection: this is the world’s first emergency braking assistance system in a touring coach to brake automatically for pedestrians. ABA 4 warns the driver visually and audibly of a potential collision with pedestrians while at the same time automatically initiating partial braking. This leaves the driver with all options open for what action to take. The radar-based system can detect pedestrians up to a distance of 80 metres. ABA 4 will be available in spring 2018 for the new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo and the Setra ComfortClass 500 and TopClass 500 touring coaches.

With Sideguard Assist, the new Setra TopClass S 531 DT double-decker bus provides another world debut for buses. To combat the blind spot, Sideguard Assist uses radar sensors to monitor the area to the right next to the bus along the entire length of the vehicle. When the driver turns off, the system warns him of pedestrians, cyclists or stationary obstacles in the turning path.

Comprehensive service for all Mercedes-Benz and Setra coaches and buses: Available from Omniplus, the service brand of Daimler Buses. With more than 600 service outlets in Europe, Omniplus offers a unique, full-coverage specialist service network for buses and coaches. New, innovative services are added continuously.

BusStore: the number one for used buses

BusStore is the brand under which Daimler Buses brings together its used bus activities. Europe-wide presence, unrivalled vehicle pool, professional advice, strict quality criteria, careful preparation and uniform classification – that is what makes you number one in the used bus business.

Digital service activities under “Omniplus On”

Omniplus On networks the vehicle, driver, operator and service with each other, generating added value for the customer. This is where a wide variety of current and future, bus-related digital services are being consolidated in a single portal. From 2018, bus operators will have a wide range of information that supports them in efficient fleet operations. Omniplus On integrates existing services such as Fleetboard and new service packages such as Omniplus Uptime.

