New partnership with SIXT – Elli opens its charging network to external partners

For the first time, Elli is providing its European charging network and digital mobility services to companies outside the Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group Charging (Elli) opened its large European charging network to mobility companies outside the Volkswagen Group for the first time. With Elli’s extensive charging infrastructure and innovative digital mobility solutions, customers can now enjoy seamless access to a vast and high-quality charging network across Europe. The new product SIXT charge simplifies the entire charging experience: from access to Elli`s charging network to find charge points, starting and ending charging sessions, and complete billing and payment.

“This collaboration with SIXT represents a pivotal step towards making electric mobility more accessible and convenient for everyone. The mobility transition requires us to rethink conventional industry paradigms and embrace sustainability as a guiding principle. By opening our premium charging ecosystem to mobility companies outside the Volkswagen Group, we are breaking down barriers and making electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience”, says Giovanni Palazzo, CEO Elli.

Nico Gabriel, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sixt SE: “By launching our new app-integrated charging solution SIXT charge we are making charging as easy and seamless as possible. Together with our partner Elli, we are dedicated to making sustainable mobility accessible for even more people. With one single login in the SIXT app, our customers can take full advantage of extensive EV charging features across Europe as well as the entire SIXT ecosystem of mobility offerings.”

SIXT charge is available in the SIXT App in Germany, Austria, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. In the upcoming months, SIXT will continue to roll-out its charging solution for customers in further European countries, successively increasing the number of charge points of the Elli charging network that are available in the SIXT App.

Elli is continuously expanding its network and offers access to over 650,000 charge points in 29 European countries. The Elli charging network is now one of the largest and has experienced a remarkable 44% growth in the past 12 months. The commitment goes beyond quantity. As the e-mobility customer base is becoming more comfortable with travelling further distances, they are increasingly relying on a high quality international public charging network. In light of this, Elli founded the Selected Partner Network as a carefully curated group of partners operating high-performance charging infrastructure with on-site convenience (e.g. cafés, restaurants, sanitary facilities), and excellent operational reliability. Currently, IONITY Europe, Aral Pulse, the Audi charging hubs in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and Ewiva in Italy are part of the Selected Partner Network. The Selected Partner Network comprises of approximately 8,000 charging points and is continually growing. On March 1st, Elli integreated Zunder ES*ZUN, one of the leading providers of ultra-fast charging in Southern Europe, into the Selected Partner Network.

Giovanni Palazzo adds: “We want to make a real impact on how we travel via electric vehicles across Europe. In addition to strong partnerships, digital solutions will help improve customer experience. Our newly established business unit ‘Elli Digital’ is the backbone of our company and plays a key role in driving forward the mobility and energy transition.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen