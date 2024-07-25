New Parker Chomerics high-performance thermal pads protect EV battery packs

THERM-A-GAP™ PAD 30 gap filler pads are suitable for fully automated application

The Chomerics Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, has introduced its new THERM-A-GAP™ PAD 30 thermally conductive gap filler pads, a high-performance solution for EV battery packs that fits seamlessly into robotic assembly processes typical of the automotive sector.

Effective thermal management is a priority for EV manufacturers and their supply chain partners. Selecting the optimal thermal interface material (TIM) for the battery electronic control unit (ECU) is essential, as EV battery packs generate high levels of heat and their performance relates directly to internal temperatures.

Cleanliness within the assembly process is another critical factor in automotive manufacturing, where robots have become increasingly prevalent as they negate the need for operators to touch components and inadvertently introduce foreign object debris (FOD). The selection criteria for any thermal pad solutions must therefore include both performance and automation compatibility to error-proof this critical process.

THERM-A-GAP PAD 30 thermally conductive gap filler pads for EV battery pack applications provide exceptional performance and conformability at a competitive price. During assembly, vision sensors can see THERM-A-GAP pads which enables effective quality control and fast production. The pads release effortlessly from their liner for pick-and-place robots, making them ideal for high-volume applications, and come in specially designed packaging to ensure safe shipment.

THERM-A-GAP PAD 30 provides a soft (34 Shore 00) solution with 3.2 W/m-K of thermal conductivity and offers extremely low outgassing, ensuring an effective thermal interface between heat sinks and electronic devices where there are uneven surfaces, air gaps and rough surface textures.

The supporting electrical properties of this RoHS-compliant thermal gap filler pad include: 5.9 kVac/mm dielectric strength (ASTM D149 test method); 1013 Ωcm volume resistivity (ASTM D257); 7.7 dielectric constant at 1,000 KHz (ASTM D150); and 0.001 dissipation factor at 1,000 kHz (Chomerics CHO-TM-TP13).

SOURCE: Parker