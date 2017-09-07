New organization within the Executive Management of PSA Banque France

Within the framework of the governance of the French joint company between Banque PSA Finance and Santander Consumer Bank, Executive Management of PSA Banque France will change as follows from the 1st of September 2017:

Jean Paul DUPARC is appointed Chief Executive Officer to replace Andrea BANDINELLI who will be working on new functions within the Groupe PSA.

Jean Paul DUPARC, 49, holds a Master’s Degree in Business and Management from the IAE of Bordeaux. He was in charge of the cooperation, for Santander Consumer Finance, of trade and marketing activities. He has 23 years of experience in different financial car makers on the French market on management positions.

Laurent AUBINEAU is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer to replace Carlos APARICIO who will be working on new functions within the Group Santander Consumer Finance.

Laurent AUBINEAU, 54, holds a Master’s Degree of Science and Technology in Innovation from the Faculty of Sciences of Angers. He was a member of the BPF Management Committee in charge of marketing and innovation. He has a 30-year experience with PSA Banque France where he previously held positions of responsibility in the areas of trade, marketing and networking.

