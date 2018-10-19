New Opel for Old Diesel: “Opel Environment Bonus” of up to €8,000

Opel is looking to a speedy fleet renewal as one way of reducing vehicle emissions and is therefore introducing a special environment bonus of up to €8,000: Owners of older diesel vehicles of any brand that meet the Euro 1 to Euro 4 emissions standards can benefit from this bonus. The condition is that the old diesel vehicle is handed in and scrapped. The bonus will also be paid when Euro 5 models made by Opel are traded in for an Opel vehicle[1] by customers who live or whose company is located in areas[2] with especially high air pollution.

Both private and small commercial customers can take advantage of this attractive offer. Furthermore, Opel will also grant a further two years guarantee in addition to the manufacturer guarantee on young used cars[3].

“With the introduction of the “Opel Environment Bonus”, we are making it easier for customers to switch to the latest and most efficient Opel models and are thus contributing to an improvement of air quality. Customers who buy a new Opel now therefore need not fear city driving bans from today’s perspective,” said Jürgen Keller, Executive Director Sales, Marketing & Aftersales Opel Germany. Opel is already prepared for the future with its ultra-modern portfolio: The Rüsselsheim-based carmaker is ready for the new Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard that comes into force for all new registrations in September 2019. The company already offers 127 passenger car variants that meet the more stringent limits of the new standard.