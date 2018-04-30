New number of votes in AB Volvo

The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 205 Series A shares to a total of 205 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 30 April 2018, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2 128 420 220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these 479 974 391 are Series A shares and 1 648 445 829 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 644 818 973.9 based on the number of registered shares.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.