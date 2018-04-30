Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > New number of votes in AB Volvo

New number of votes in AB Volvo

April 30, 2018

The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 205 Series A shares to a total of 205 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 30 April 2018, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2 128 420 220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these 479 974 391 are Series A shares and 1 648 445 829 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 644 818 973.9 based on the number of registered shares.

