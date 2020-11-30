New number of votes in AB Volvo

The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 2 539 248 Series A shares to a total of 2 539 248 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, November 30, 2020, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 448,564,656 Series A shares and 1,584,887,428 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 607,053,398.8 based on the number of registered shares.

SOURCE: Volvo Group