New Nissan Serena goes on sale in Japan

Intelligent safety technologies add an impressive level of tech to the popular minivan

Nissan today introduced the new Serena, the latest version of the company’s best-selling minivan, featuring a fresh new look both inside and out, and a variety of new intelligent safety technologies as standard equipment.

The new Serena, which went on sale in Japan today, carries on the traditions established by previous models as a trusted commuter that can serve a broad range of functions, from family hauler to a mobile office. While all the hallmarks of the original 1991 Serena—such as spacious seating, ease of access and convenient utility, including multiple seating configurations—remain intact, Nissan has continually expanded the model’s level of equipment, while enhancing its driving performance through technolgies such as the ProPILOT driving assistance system and e-POWER, which helped make it the top selling minivan in Japan for fiscal year 2018.

The new Serena debuts Adaptive LED Headlight System,1 a Nissan first, which automatically detects preceeding and oncoming vehicles through a forward-facing camera and is able to individually deactivate each of the 12 LEDs in the headlight unit, reducing high beam brightness in targeted areas ahead. This reduces harsh light glare for preceeding and oncoming drivers, providing a safer nighttime driving experience.

A 360 degree approach to safety

The new Serena features a suite of intelligent safety technology as standard equipment across the entire model range, a key component of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision of how vehicles are powered, driven and connected to society. These new features help provide front, side and rear safety monitoring and also allow intervention when necessary.

Safety technologies equipped as standard include – Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention and Blind Spot Warning, which help to avoid collisions with vehicles approaching from behind in neighboring lanes, as well as Rear Cross Traffic Alert that senses approaching vehicles from the left or right when reversing. Combined, they offer peace of mind to all drivers whether they are commuting to the office or returning home from a family outing.2

With the inclusion of Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication as standard equipment for all trim levels, the Serena achieves the classification of “Safety Support Car S (Wide)” under the Japan government safety scheme. 3

New features to ProPILOT offer even more vehicle controlability to reduce driver fatigue and stress. ProPILOT’s speed control has been optimized, especially for smoother braking in various conditions, to provide a comfortable, relaxing drive. On inclined roadways, the system is able to maintain the driver’s set speed and balance powertrain output when returning to flatter road surfaces.

Eye catching by-design

The new Serena features a refreshed exterior design that effectively communicates its high level of technology and premium qualities. In front, Nissan’s double V-motion design signature runs through the updated headlights, framing the Serena’s bold chrome grille. The front bumper receives sharper accents with an integrated chin spoiler.

For Highway STAR models, the front face exudes a more aggressive demeanor, with the V-motion theme starting lower on the updated bumper, resulting in a larger grille with a unique chrome pattern. Exclusive rear taillights and a redesigned rear bumper compliment the Highway STAR’s new road presense.

Models equipped with e-POWER receive exclusive 16-inch aluminum wheels, offering a subtle hint of the powerful performance within.

The new Serena adds two new exterior colors totalling 14 different shades. Sunrise Orange mimics the rich orange brilliance of a new dawn, while Dark Metal Gray emphasizes its sharp-looking body lines. Both new exterior colors can be optioned with a two-tone paint scheme that includes Diamond Black paint on the roof, providing the Serena with a distictively sporty character.

Inside, the interior receives an updated instrument panel design and new seat fabric, depending on vehicle grade. Optional waterproof seat covers offer an extra layer of protection, keeping spills and dirt from staining the fabric.

Nissan continues to offer the Serena in two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations. Gasoline-powered models come equipped with either the existing 2.0-liter MR20DD engine; or the MR20DD-SM24 powertrain for S-HYBRID models.

An HR12DE-EM57 e-POWER power plant, which includes a small gasoline engine that charges a battery pack, is also available for 7-passenger models. The 100% electric drive e-POWER system delivers powerful acceleration and a quieter cabin experience during vehicle operation.

Other tech features of the new Serena include Intelligent Rearview Mirror, one touch auto-slide door, a third row auto slide switch to make ingress and egress easier, and hands-free auto sliding doors that can be activated by a wave of the foot under the side door.

1 Adaptive LED Headlight System availability depends on the grade/manufacturer option.

2 Intelligent safety technologies equipped on the Serena include:

・Adaptive LED Headlight System or High Beam Assist (depending on grade)

・Intelligent Emergency Braking

・Road sign detection function (detection of no-entry signs, highway speed limits and temporary stop signs)

・Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication

・Intelligent LI (Intelligent Lane Intervention)

・LDW (Lane Departure Warning)

・Intelligent BSI (Blind Spot Intervention)

・BSW (Blind Spot Warning)

・RCTA (Rear Cross Traffic Alert)

3 Safety Support Car S is a category that includes vehicles equipped with additional safety features that help prevent misuse of accelerator and brake pedals. Safety Support Car S (Wide) is a subset category which includes vehicles equipped with autonomous braking (for pedestrians), systems that helps prevent misuse of accelerator and brake pedals, lane departure warning, and advanced headlight systems.

SOURCE: Nissan