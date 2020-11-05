New Nissan Navara comes with latest technologies and fresh styling

Nissan today unveiled the new Nissan Navara pickup*, that delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure, while continuing to bring durability, reliability and versatility.

The pickup, known as the Nissan Frontier in Mexico and South America, marks another milestone in the company’s Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

Over the many decades since the first Nissan pickup hit the road, the Nissan Navara has continued to accompany and empower customers in many facets of their lives.

Building on more than 80 years of Nissan pickup heritage, it stays true to the company’s belief in bringing advanced technologies to as many customers as possible.

A reliable partner for work or travel, the new Nissan Navara comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

“We packaged the new model with a full set of advanced technologies to ensure enhanced dynamic performance on- and off-road, as well as safety and comfort ushering in a new age of toughness, tech, and peace of mind,” said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer. “For our customers it means confidence, driving pleasure, practicality and pride of ownership.”

Among the Nissan Intelligent Mobility features that will be available across the global Navara and Frontier lineup is Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, which monitors the second vehicle ahead as well as the vehicle directly in front to reduce the risk of multi-car accidents. Intelligent Emergency Braking activates the brakes to avoid collisions, reducing the stress of driving in traffic or on busy streets.

Intelligent Around View Monitor uses four cameras to help drivers notice people and cars surrounding and approaching the vehicle, making it easier to parallel park or to position the vehicle when hitching to a trailer. New to the system is an off-road monitor, which checks surrounding obstacles at low speeds when in four-wheel drive mode.

The new model features* a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity, additional truck bed volume and a new integrated step in the rear bumper for easier access to the truck bed. A new steering rack has been adopted to enhance maneuverability at low speeds and steering response across the speed range.

It offers a quiet and comfortable ride thanks to significant decrease of vibration and improved noise isolation.

These new features make the vehicle the ultimate travel and worksite partner, prepared to take on new challenges while still offering optimal room, comfort, safety and ease of work.

The new model features an “unbreakable” design language. It introduces a new ruggedly bold, stylish exterior made for extreme elements.

“The new Navara has a very recognizable look, but it’s now more imposing thanks to its high command structure, new interlocking frame grille and new high-tech, squared C-shaped headlamps,” said Ken Lee, Nissan’s senior design director for pickups and frame SUVs.

For the first time for the Navara and Frontier, Nissan will offer the PRO-4X grade, a style package aimed at adventure lovers and travelers craving an escape from their daily routine. The PRO-4X grade comes with its own athletic look, with a black emblem, orange-accented front bumper, black grille, door handles, roof racks and running boards accented by 17-inch black wheels and all-terrain tires.

The new pickup goes on sale in December in Thailand, with other markets to follow later.

*Model name, specifications and level of equipment vary by market.

SOURCE: Nissan