All-new Nissan Micra’s 1.0-litre engine offers outstanding urban performance

The entry level 1.0-litre version of the all-new Nissan Micra is playing a key role in the hatchback’s sales success.

Customers are clearly impressed with its perfect balance of urban performance and low running costs.

The highly efficient 71PS three-cylinder unit has accounted for 20% of orders across Europe since it went on sale earlier this year. However, that figure is forecast to rise even higher, to 23% by next March – the end of FY17.

With approximately 46,000 new Micra sold, it means close to 10,000 customers are already enjoying the 1.0 engine’s frugal performance.

Naturally aspirated, the engine is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. This powertrain results in official Combined Cycle fuel economy of 4.6 litres/100km and CO 2 emissions of 103g/km when running on 15 or 16-inch wheels.

The 1.0-litre 71PS is one of three refined engines which available on the all-new Micra. The others are a 0.9-litre 90PS three-cylinder turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre 90PS four-cylinder diesel.

Offering a 71PS engine makes the Micra more accessible than ever before. It extends Nissan’s coverage within the European B-hatchback segment to 65% of all vehicles sold.

With more than half of all European B-hatchback vehicles sold in the 61-100PS category, the Micra is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of small car consumers.

The 1.0-litre 71PS engine is available on three grades, from entry level Visia to mid-range Acenta.

The new Nissan Micra is quite simply a revolution. It is a radical progression from the model it has replaced, and from the trio of highly successful superminis which date back to the Micra’s debut in Europe in 1983.

Longer, wider and lower than ever before, the all-new Micra has been conceived, designed and engineered with European B-hatchback consumers’ requirements at the top of the agenda.

And those who have already bought one are thrilled with it. Scores and comments posted via independent reviews organisation Reevoo have revealed an impressive average of 8.8 out of 10. A third of reviewers have awarded their Micra top marks – 10 out of 10.

Key to the all-new Micra’s appeal is the car’s athletic and expressive exterior design, which moves the Micra name plate in a daring new direction. The contemporary look and premium feel continues inside, with a high-quality cabin that boasts two-tone soft-touch materials as standard across the range.

With a wheelbase that’s 75mm longer than its predecessor, it features segment-leading interior space for front seat occupants.

The all-new Micra is also a technology leader, with a number of features which are not only new to the Micra but new to the segment. These include Intelligent Lane Intervention, a safety system which gently corrects the Micra back on to the right path should it be required. These advanced driver assistance technologies help the Micra to a four-star Euro NCAP rating (five stars in the UK).

Also unique to Micra is the BOSE Personal audio system, which features speakers built into the driver’s head rest for an immersive 360° sound experience. The new Micra is available with a wide range of personalisation options, allowing owners to modify the exterior and interior with premium components in a variety of stylish and contemporary colours.

The new Micra is also a fantastic car to drive, with a dynamic performance that is the perfect balance between agility, excitement and the secure feeling that comes with confident and predictable handling.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR IMAGES GO TO http://www.nissanpress.co.uk/ OR CONTACT:

David Jackson

Email Communications Director

david.jackson@nissan.co.uk 01923 899933 Martin Bayntun

Email: Corporate Communications Manager

martin.bayntun@nissan.co.uk 01923 899932 Dominic Vizor

Email: Product Communications Manager

dominic.vizor@nissan.co.uk 01923 899938

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.