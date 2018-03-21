The new Nissan Leaf: the world’s best-selling zero-emissions electric vehicle

In just over a month since the new Nissan LEAF officially went on sale, Nissan has confirmed that it has received over 20,000 orders across Europe for the latest model. That is one sold every 12 minutes, making it the fastest-selling electric vehicle in Europe.

The new Nissan LEAF is the next generation of the world’s best-selling zero-emissions electric vehicle. More than 300,000 customers have chosen the LEAF since it went on sale in 2010 – and now this all-new model offers even greater range, improved dynamic design, class leading advanced driver assistance technologies and enhanced connectivity.

A new way of thinking

The Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. It is a whole new driving experience, designed to move people with greater exhilaration, confidence and connection to the world around them.

This consumer proposition encompasses three main pillars; Intelligent Power, which is brought to life through the LEAF’s advanced new 40kWh e-powertrain, with improved energy efficiency, increased torque and power output for more exciting driving; Intelligent Driving, which is technology designed to improve driving confidence, enhance safety and reduce stress; and Nissan Intelligent Integration, the linking of the car to wider society via connectivity and to energy grids via unique bi-directional charging technology.

Much more than just a 100% electric vehicle, the new Nissan LEAF is a mobile power unit, allowing customers to manage their energy use either through home or office solutions.

Stylish design, ready for mass market love

With an overall length of 4.49m, width of 1.79m, height of 1.54m and a wheelbase of 2.70m, the new Nissan LEAF also features a sleek profile, sharp, dynamic look with excellent aerodynamics, and a coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.28. Anyone familiar with Nissan design will recognise the signature boomerang-shaped lamps, ‘V-motion’ front surround, while the blue elements such as the front grille and rear bumper’s moulding highlight the 100% electric, zero emission character of the car.

It is available in the following 10 exterior colours: Arctic Solid White, Solid Red, Bronze Metallic, Gun Metallic, Spring Cloud, Blade Silver, Magnetic Red, Pearl White, Metallic Black and two-tone with Pearl White body & Metallic Black Roof.

Driver-centric interior

The new Nissan LEAF has a completely redesigned interior, which is focused on the driver and combines a clever use of space with optimum functionality. The ‘gliding wing’ design features vibrant blue stitching in the seats, dashboard and steering wheel, creating a relaxed ambience and high-quality feel. A 435-litre boot and foldable 60/40 split rear seat offers impressive storage options and maximum utility, making the new Nissan LEAF a perfect family car. Maximum luggage capacity with folded seats is 1,176 litres.

Greater range, more excitement

The new e-powertrain in the new Nissan LEAF delivers 110kW of power (150 HP) and 320Nm of torque, improving acceleration to 7.9s from 0 to 100 km/h (62mph), at the top of c-segment performance.

The new Nissan LEAF is the first EV to undergo WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing Procedure) and delivers a range of up to 168 miles on the Combined Cycle, or up to 258 miles in city conditions, on a single charge. For comparison with other EVs or previous generation LEAFs, the model is also rated to 235 miles on the outgoing NEDC test.

The WLTP test reflects real life situations more accurately. This means drivers can enjoy longer journeys, interconnected by the extended European CHAdeMO Quick-Charging network. Charging time from alert to 80% (quick charging – 50kw) takes 40 to 60 minutes*, while it’s around 7.5 hours from alert to 100% with a 7Kw Wallbox.

* Time dependent on Charging conditions, including Quick Charger type and condition, battery temperature and size as well as ambient temperature at point of use.

Advanced safety features

The new Nissan LEAF offers drivers complete confidence when it comes to safety. Standard features from entry grade include six airbags (front, side and curtain), ISOFIX hook, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Traffic Sign Recognition and Blind Spot Warning are also standard from Visia grade, as is Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and cyclist Recognition.

Advanced safety technology systems such as Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also part of new Nissan LEAFs standard equipment.

Advanced driver assistance technologies

The new Nissan LEAF is packed with Intelligent Mobility innovative technology, including ProPILOT driver assistance for a safer, more comfortable drive and ProPILOT Park, for fully autonomous parking at the touch of a button.

ProPILOT is designed for use within a single lane on a highway, and is optimised for use in heavy traffic jam or in high-speed cruising scenarios

The driver can activate ProPilot as easy as a conventional cruise control by setting a desired cruising speed and distance. Supported by Radar and Camera, ProPilot will adjust the speed to traffic ahead and keep the car in the centre of the lane. It even manages traffic jam situations making the daily commute more relaxing and reducing fatigue.

In traffic jams, applying the same technology logic, ProPILOT will automatically manage distance to the car in front and apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a full stop if necessary. After stopping, the vehicle will remain in place even if the driver’s foot is off the brake. Once traffic restarts, the car will resume driving again automatically. If the traffic stops for over 3 seconds, ProPILOT will restart at a simple touch of the accelerator or by pressing on the steering wheel.

ProPILOT Park is hands off, feet off automatic parking function. ProPILOT Park works with parallel and bay parking (forwards or backwards entry), and will easily park the new Nissan LEAF when the driver selects one of the spots proposed by the system. By pressing the ProPILOT Park button, the new Nissan LEAF will fully manage the parking actions and automatically apply the parking brake when the manoeuvre is complete.

The e-Pedal

The new Nissan LEAF’s revolutionary e-Pedal technology transforms the way people drive by enabling acceleration, deceleration and full stop with the simple increase or decrease of the pressure applied to the accelerator. By releasing the accelerator, the car will decelerate and come to a complete stop, even hill holding, without the need to press the brake pedal. With a deceleration rate of up to 0.2G, the e-Pedal eliminates the need for drivers to constantly move their foot from the accelerator to the brake pedal to slow down or stop. This helps reduce fatigue and stress in daily city driving, allowing the driver to use the brake pedal up to 90% less than in conventional cars.

Outstanding Infotainment

The new Nissan LEAF’s improved 7 inch, full-colour (TFT) display highlights key features, including information from the audio and navigation systems.

The Latest version of the Nissan Connect EV Navigation System includes Bluetooth connectivity and DAB Radio. In addition to standard Navigation features it also includes real-time information on the nearest charge points. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available for enhanced connectivity (depending on market).

One of the most popular features in the original LEAF is the ability to set the car’s climate control to activate at a particular time, warming the car up or cooling it down before beginning a journey. This allows customers to save battery charge by warming or cooling the car from the mains supply while it is charging.

Customer choice – grades and options

The New Nissan LEAF is available in four grades – Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.

VISIA 40kWh (STANDARD FEATURES) ACENTA 40 kWh (STANDARD FEATURES ADDITIONAL TO VISIA) N-CONNECTA 40 kWh (STANDARD FEATURES ADDITIONAL TO ACENTA) TEKNA 40 kWh (STANDARD FEATURES ADDITIONAL TO N-CONNECTA) EXTERIOR: • 16″ Steel Wheels • Full projector halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights • LED Signature Rear Lights • Body coloured door mirrors with integrated LED turn signals • Chrome door handles • Illuminated Charging Port INTERIOR: • 7″ TFT screen & Analog Combimeter • Seats: black knit fabric driver seat Manual (slide, recliner and lifter) • Passenger seat Manual (slide and recliner) • Doors trim: Cloth-D with Bio PET • Rear Seats folding (60/40) • Front centre armrest COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • i-Key & PES (Push Engine Start) • Automatic air conditioning (with Timer & Heater) • Auto headlights, Rain Sensor, Follow-me-home & Auto Hazard • Cruise Control and Speed Limiter • Audio Switches and Meter Controls • Front and Rear Electric Windows • Tilt adjustable steering wheel • 12V socket (x1) + USB socket (x1) AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY: • AUDIO system with 4 speakers (CD, AM/FM, USB, AUX) • Intelligent Emergency Braking • e-Pedal (with regenerative function) EV SPECIFIC: • 50kW Chademo Quick Charger • 6.6kW on-board charger SAFETY: • ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist • 6 Airbags (front, side & curtain) • ISOFIX • Intelligent trace control • Euro NCAP 5*-rating * • Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition • Lane Departure Warning • Intelligent Lane Intervention • Cross Traffic Alert • Blind Spot Warning *Results early 2018. EXTERIOR: • 16″ Alloy Wheels • Front fog lamps • Electric folding door mirrors INTERIOR: • Seats: black recycled woven fabric • Leather steering wheel with switches COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • Faster heater (along with air conditioning) • Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY: • NissanConnect EV 7″ • Android Auto + Apple Carplay • 6 speakers • Rear View Monitor EXTERIOR: • 17″ Alloy Wheels • Privacy glass • Electric folding door mirrors • Gloss black B-pillar INTERIOR: • Part leather/part cloth heated seats • Leather heated steering wheel COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • Rear view mirror (with Auto Dimming) AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY: • Intelligent Around View Monitor + Moving Object Detection + Intelligent Driver alertness + Parking sensors EXTERIOR: • Full LED headlights with auto levelling system INTERIOR: • Door trim: synthetic leather • Leather heated seats • Leather heated steering wheel COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • Electronic parking brake AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY: • Bose Premium Audio and 7 speakers • ProPILOT OPTIONS: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • Temporary spare wheel • Parking Sensors: 4 front and 4 rear OPTIONS: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • Temporary spare wheel AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY: • Parking Sensors: 4 front and 4 rear • Heat Pack (heated seats with a heated leather steering wheel) OPTIONS: EXTERIOR: • Full LED Headlights with Auto Levelling System • 2 Tone Paint white body and black roof & door mirrors COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • Temporary spare wheel AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY: • ProPILOT OPTIONS: EXTERIOR: • 2 Tone Paint white body and black roof & door mirrors COMFORT & CONVENIENCE: • Temporary spare wheel AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY: • ProPILOT Park

New Nissan LEAF specifications

Exterior Overall length (mm) 4,490 Overall width (mm) 1,788 Overall height (mm) 1,530 (16”) and 1,540 (17”) Wheelbase (mm) 2,700 Track width front/rear (mm) 1,540/1,555 (16”) 1,530/1,545 (17”) Minimum ground clearance (mm) 150 Coefficient of drag (Cd) 0.28 Tyres 205/55R16 or 215/50R17 Boot capacity w/o parcel shelf 435 litres

Weight/capacity (kg) Curb weight from (kg) 1,580 (including 68kg for driver and 7kg for luggage) Capacity Five passengers Gross vehicle weight from (kg) 1,995

Battery Type Lithium-ion battery Capacity 40 kWh

Electric motor Maximum output 110 kW (150 ps)/3283~9795 rpm Maximum torque 320 Nm (32.6 kgf･m)/0~3283 rpm

Performance Cruising range 415 km / 258 miles (WLTP range, city cycle) 270 km / 168 miles (WLTP range, combined cycle) 378 km / 235 miles (NEDC) Charging time (normal charging) 21 hours (10A, domestic supply) 7.5 hours (with new 7kW charger) Charging time from alert to 80% (quick charging) Charging times depend on the temperature of environment and battery at start of charging, quick charger type and condition. 40-60 minutes (50kW) Maximum speed 144 km/h / 89mph

* Under conditions defined by EU law, the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) laboratory test is used to measure fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars, as well as their pollutant emissions.

