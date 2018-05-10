New Nissan Leaf wins ‘Best Electric Car’ award in Annual Dieselcar and Ecocar Awards

The new 2018 Nissan LEAF has been named ‘Best Electric Car’ in the annual DieselCar and EcoCar awards, a celebration of the most capable new cars on sale today.

The DieselCar and EcoCar editorial team evaluated more than 175 new cars in real-world conditions using a comprehensive road test scoring system to create the final rankings.

Ian Robertson, Editor of DieselCar and EcoCar Magazine, said; “If you want a barometer of the electric vehicle landscape, you can’t do much better than have a look at the new LEAF. If you do, you’ll see the huge progress Nissan has made with the latest-generation car, now boasting a range of up to 168 miles WLTP combined cycle (or 235 miles using the outgoing NEDC test).

“Charging the LEAF is significantly faster, with 80 per cent charge achieved in under an hour, while improved performance and a much more desirable design is sure to make the new car more popular. And while EVs used to work for early adopters and people with a second car, the latest LEAF opens up electric driving for a far broader audience.”

Alex Smith, Managing Director of Nissan Motor GB commented, “Since the LEAF’s UK debut in 2011, it has set the standard by which all other mainstream electric vehicles are measured. Whilst other car makers work on launching their first generation EV, this official recognition by the DieselCar and EcoCar judges for our second generation LEAF, further cements the model’s position as the benchmark in the segment.”

The new Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. It represents a whole new driving experience, designed to move people with greater exhilaration, confidence and connection to the world around them thanks to intelligent features such as ProPILOT, e-Pedal and bi-directional charging.

The new LEAF was also the first car to be assessed against Euro NCAP’s improved and extended protocols for 2018, achieving the maximum 5-star safety rating.

