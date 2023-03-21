New Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23 and Terra Sport bring excitement to 44th Bangkok International Motor Show

Shining at Nissan Thailand's booth at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show is a newly launched vehicle – the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23

Shining at Nissan Thailand’s booth at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show is a newly launched vehicle – the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23. Along with the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23 are the Nissan Terra Sport and the entire range of Nissan’s innovative vehicles and many exciting offers that give customers freedom to choose the one that best suits their needs and enable them to easily make a purchase decision. Such excitements await visitors to the event at Challenger, IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani from 22 March – 2 April 2023.

Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Motor Thailand, said, “All the showcased vehicles come with Nissan’s unique and innovative technology that brings about impressive driving performance, 360 safety shield and premium comfort level. The products and all the exciting special offers are our intentions to thank all Thai customers for their great support for over 70 years. They also underline Nissan’s passion for innovation. It is in our DNA to create new value to enrich people’s experience and quality of life.”

The new Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23: Enhanced Premium and Comfort for New Excitement on the Road

Unveiling at the event is the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23. The electrified SUV is built on the success and high popularity of its predecessor as the B-SUV that is powered by a 100% electric motor, a Nissan proprietary innovation that allows drivers to enjoy a driving experience similar to a 100% electric car without having to change their driving habits or worry about finding charging stations.

The new Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23 arrives with a new feature like a wireless charger*** and more comfortable with soft material on the steering wheel. The electric motor drive system provides instant acceleration and response with a maximum torque of 280 Newton meters (Nm) and impressive power of 136 Ps. Thanks to the 2.06kWh lithium-ion battery, the vehicle delivers remarkable power, acceleration and response while delivering impressive fuel economy of 26.3* kilometers per liter for city driving. The e-Pedal Step makes driving easy and smooth with a single accelerator pedal. Nissan Kicks e-POWER also comes with 360 Safety Shield, a range of intelligent safety technologies, ensuring drivers have complete confidence on the road.

Nissan provides enhanced driving pleasure with NissanConnect which seamlessly connects with Apple CarPlay and New Android Auto**.

To enhance excitement on the road, Nissan Kicks e-POWER is available in AUTECH grade which is more premium and sportier with more dynamic and stylish decoration. Such superior offering contributes to Nissan Kicks e-POWER’s high popularity since its launch. For the Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23, prices start at E grade 779,900 baht, V grade 849,900 baht, VL grade with wireless charger 920,000 baht and AUTECH grade with wireless charger 980,000 baht.

Nissan Terra Sport: 7-seated SUV, offers more than you ever need in an SUV

“Terra Sport” becomes the latest member of Nissan’s premium family SUV line, enriching travel experience of all members of the modern family by choice, be they your friends, loved ones or pets. The new family SUV arrives in a sportier design and stylish black accessory package with a Black premium sporty interior with a Sport signature at the back seat that makes it unique and matches your lifestyle. Nissan Terra Sport is powered by 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel YS23DDTT engine, delivering 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque. The 7-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth yet powerful drive. Its engine supports all types of diesel fuel, including B7, B10 and B20, and offers good fuel economy. The premium family SUV features 4×4 (4WD) drive mode that allows the driver and passenger to go anywhere. Driver can easily switch from four-wheel drive to two-wheel drive (2H) mode. The 5-link suspension system provides a smoother ride and handling and makes it more stable when taking curves.

Nissan TERRA SPORT offers “more than you ever need in an SUV” with BOSE premium audio system, and a quiet passenger cabin enhanced by acoustic glass windshield and door mirror. Front passengers can enjoy entertainment via the 9-inch screen. NissanConnect supports smartphone connectivity via both Android Auto** and Apple CarPlay, which increase convenience in accessing the navigation system via Google Map or other entertainment application. Rear passengers in the second and third rows can enjoy a world of online entertainment via the 11-inch screen with HDMI or Smart TV stick connectivity. All occupants can also simultaneously charge multiple devices with five USB ports (Type A and C) located in the front and center console, second and third rows. Nissan’s wireless charging technology at the front console provides greater convenience for passengers to easily charge their mobile phones.

The Nissan TERRA SPORT starts at 1,555,000 Baht, and it is available in three stylish colors — Stealth Grey, White Pearl**** and Black Star.

Nissan Almera: The Absolute Perfection of a Compact Sedan

Nissan Almera, one of Nissan’s top-selling models for the past decade and guaranteed by Car of the Year Awards 2023 as Best Sedan Under 1,000 cc, is powered by the 1.0-liter turbo, giving a maximum power of 100 horsepower (Ps) and a max torque of 152 Nm. Its powertrain delivers powerful and quick acceleration from the engine’s turbo flat torque character. At the same time, it provides impressive fuel efficiency, fun & pleasure of driving. A full suite of Nissan’s 360° SAFETY SHIELD technologies brings peace of mind to all occupants. The latest upgraded infotainment system NissanConnect supports smartphone connectivity via both Android Auto** and Apple CarPlay; the navigation system via Google Map at its 8-inch touchscreen display audio system; and voice recognition system. The spacious passenger cabin remains the unique feature of Nissan Almera, which is enhanced by the latest “Quole Modure” premium seats that do not accumulate as well as reflect heat providing greater comfort and enjoyment on the entire journey.

Nissan Navara: DNA of Durability

Navara has been popular and well-known for its reliability, toughness, durability, style and comfort for the past 70 years. The pickup truck has a spacious cabin and powerful engine. The 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder, DOHC twin-turbocharged YS23DDTT engine offers a maximum power of 190 horsepower (Ps) and 450 Nm of torque, a 7-speed automatic transmission (7AT) with manual driving mode (M mode) for enhanced driving performance. Its famous ‘Fully-Boxed Frame,’ a single piece of steel chassis, provides excellent payload capabilities. Other features offering usability and versatility include an integrated step in the rear bumper that makes bed access easier and a flap-type, tie-down hook that helps secure both large and small loads.

Empowering mobility and beyond

As a world leader in electric and electrification technology, Nissan also showcases its Nissan LEAF with 100% electric power and how it can be used beyond mobility with Nissan’s Energy Share Concept. Stationed in the electrification technology zone, Nissan LEAF, with its bi-directional charger, will demonstrate how its vehicle-to-home (V2H) capability benefits consumers. The Nissan customer’s vehicle recently joins the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s study on energy conversion between electric vehicles and electrical systems which result in the energy sustainability of the society in the future. This marks Thailand’s first and largest vehicle-to-grid testing with large-capacity EV batteries.

Special Offers***** exclusive at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2023

To thank Thai customers for their best support and to open an opportunity for Thai customers to buy a new Nissan car easily, Nissan has customized various offers as follows:

new Nissan Kicks e-POWER MY23: Special interest rate starting at 1.99%, free 1-year Nissan Premium Protection first-class insurance, Free Nissan Premium Warranty Extension Program, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, free labor fee for scheduled maintenance (5 year/100,000 km), free Nissan Premium Air-con Filter with full PM2.5 protection and a special Stylish Package accessories (only for V, VL and AUTECH grade, and the 70th Anniversary edition).

Nissan Terra E Grade: low down payment starting at 59,950 baht, free 1-year Nissan Premium Protection first-class insurance VL model, VL 4WD, and VL 4WD SPORT: special interest rate of 1.79%, free first-class insurance Nissan Premium Protection for 1 year, and free special accessories. All models receive special offers namely the Nissan Premium Warranty Extension Program, Free Roadside Service Assistance, 24-hour roadside assistance (5 years or 150,000 kilometers), and 90 days of free driving.



* *FOR Driving in Urban / under NEDC or Thailand’s ECO sticker: Details vary by model.

** Only compatible smartphone models

*** Wireless charger is a genuine Nissan accessory. Only compatible smartphones can be used. Customers can choose to install it in VL and AUTECH grades.

**** 12,000 baht extra cost for White Pearl color

***** Conditions are as specified by the company

