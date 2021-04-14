New Nissan GT-R NISMO unveiled in Japan

Nissan today unveiled the newest iteration of the Nissan GT-R NISMO, the company’s flagship GT-R representing continuous evolution toward ultimate driving pleasure. The Nissan GT-R NISMO, along with a special edition version, are planned to launch in Japan in October.

Both models will be offered in the new, NISMO-exclusive NISMO Stealth Gray body color, which was inspired by track tarmacs GT-Rs have set records and competed on.

The special edition features a NISMO-exclusive clear-coated carbon fiber hood. Opting out of a painted hood not only exposes the intricate carbon fiber weave, it also sheds 100 grams from this already svelte GT-R. The edition-exclusive 20-inch Rays aluminum forged wheels sport a red accent that matches existing accents around the body.

For the first time, the new Nissan logo unveiled on the Nissan Ariya adorns the rear trunk lid and wheel center caps.

Continuing from the current Nissan GT-R NISMO, the large Brembo calipers and carbon ceramic rotors are the biggest ever fitted to a Japanese performance car, at 410 mm in the front and 390 mm at the rear.

The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan’s ultimate performance car, offering race-proven technology and an exhilarating driving experience. The GT-R NISMO’s VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 with GT3 racecar-supplied turbochargers remains the heart of the GT-R’s drivetrain, rated at 441 kW (600ps).

The built-to-order GT-R NISMO special edition utilizes new high-precision, weight-balanced parts including the piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, flywheel, crank pulley and valve springs dialed in with tighter tolerances, delivering snappier revs and quicker turbo spooling.

Each engine is handcrafted by its own takumi technician. The takumi certification plate on the engine is also in an exclusive color.

“The GT-R NISMO has always been an ongoing pursuit of ultimate driving pleasure,” said Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist of the GT-R. “We take a holistic approach, seeking precision performance through a meticulous balance of engine components and shaving weight, and incrementally evolving the GT-R’s appearance to deliver the ultimate balance of power, performance and excitement to our customers.”

In collaboration with McDonald’s in Japan, a miniature toy car Nissan GT-R NISMO will be available in the “Tomica Happy Set”, a popular McDonald’s meal set for children. To promote this, today Nissan and McDonald’s held a joint event at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama.

The Happy Set will be on sale for a limited time in Japan, starting on April 30.

SOURCE: Nissan