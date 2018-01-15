All-new Mustang Bullitt and Edge ST Ford performance-tuned SUV star at North American International Auto Show

Ford Motor Company delivered global debuts for the third-generation, limited-edition Mustang Bullitt™* – celebrating the 50th anniversary of Steve McQueen’s classic film “Bullitt”; and all-new Ford Edge ST – Ford’s first SUV to be tuned by the Ford Performance team, at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt™, due out this summer for Ford customers in the U.S., is powered by an upgraded 5.0-litre V8 engine that will deliver at least 481PS and 569Nm of torque, pushing the new Bullitt™ to a top speed of 163mph.

The original 1968 Mustang GT fastback that starred alongside Steve McQueen in the award-winning movie “Bullitt”, also drove onto the Ford stage at NAIAS, ending a 40-year mystery about the film car’s whereabouts.

Offered only for Ford customers in the U.S., the all-new Edge ST is the first version of the new Edge SUV to be unveiled by Ford. The new Ford Edge will be introduced for customers in Europe later this year in variants including Edge Vignale, ST-Line and Titanium, offering powerful new diesel engines**, sophisticated driver assistance technologies and enhanced styling.

Special Edition Mustang Bullitt™

The all-new Mustang Bullitt™ is equipped with a manual transmission, and the gear shifter features a white cue ball shift knob as a nod to the original. An active valve performance exhaust system is standard, and retuned to give the car a signature burble.

Other standard equipment includes a 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster, identical in function to the cluster introduced on the all-new Mustang that goes on sale across Europe later this year, but with a unique Bullitt™ welcome screen that starts in green with an image of the car rather than the pony.

“This new Bullitt™ is, as Steve McQueen was, effortlessly cool,” said Darrell Behmer, Mustang chief designer. “As a designer, it’s my favourite Mustang – devoid of stripes, spoilers and badges. It doesn’t need to scream about anything – it’s just cool.”

Exterior paint choices are limited to Shadow Black and the classic Dark Highland Green – as worn in the movie. Other features that pay tribute to the car McQueen drove are subtle chrome accents around the grille and front windows, and classic torque thrust 19-inch aluminium wheels. Inside and out, the vehicle uses minimal badging; only the circular faux fuel-filler cap Bullitt™ logo on the rear centre is visible on the exterior.



The Original

Two identical 1968 Mustang GT fastbacks were used in the filming of the hit movie “Bullitt” that debuted in theatres on 17 October 1968. After filming, the cars went their separate ways: the hero vehicle driven by McQueen in the movie was sold by Warner Bros. to a private buyer, and the other – used in many of the jumps during the famous chase scene – was sent to a salvage yard. That jumper vehicle resurfaced in Baja, California, in early 2017, but the other was lost to history. Until now.

Sean Kiernan, owner of the hero vehicle, inherited the car in 2014 from his late father, Robert, who had purchased the vehicle in 1974. To fulfil his family’s lifelong dream, Sean contacted Ford and the two parties worked together to reveal his movie star car alongside the all-new Mustang Bullitt™ at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

First Ford Performance SUV

The all-new Edge ST features the most powerful V6 engine available in its class, with a specially tuned 2.7-litre twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivering 340PS and 515Nm of torque.

A quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission and ST-tuned sport suspension support dynamic handling. A new Sport Mode allows Edge ST drivers to experience more aggressive throttle response and shifting patterns and a more resonant exhaust tone.

“Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. “From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive.”

Edge ST features new front and rear styling, a wide mesh grille for optimal cooling, deep side skirts and dual-exhaust outlets. Unique 21-inch wheels are available and the interior features a redesigned centre console with an all-new rotary gearshift dial that frees up space, allows easier access to the wireless charging pad and enhances the vehicle’s modern, sophisticated feel.

* BULLITT and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. (s17)

** Officially homologated fuel-efficiency and CO 2 emission figures will be published closer to on-sale date

