New, more powerful engine for Volvo FH16 gives maximized productivity

Volvo Trucks is introducing a new engine for its iconic FH16 truck. With up to 780 Hp and 3800 Nm, the new 17-litre engine can handle the toughest transport assignments with ease, while delivering outstanding fuel efficiency and durability. The new engine is certified to run on biofuels.

Driving continuously at high speeds with heavy loads can be a challenge – but not with Volvo’s new 17-litre Euro 6 engine powering its FH16 truck. Developed to take on the most demanding transport assignments, the new engine comes with three power levels; 600 hp, 700 hp and 780 hp. Torque levels have been increased to 3000 Nm, 3400 Nm and 3800 Nm in the top version. The higher power and torque levels translate into faster engine response, better driveability, maximum productivity and improved fuel efficiency.

“I’m proud to present our new engine. It really is a masterpiece and the result of world-class engineering. The 780 version is the strongest engine in the industry. When climbing steep grades on a road with maximum loads, you don’t want to get stuck with too little torque and power. That is why we have focused all our efforts on making the D17 engine very powerful, reliable and responsive. For our customers, this translates into getting the job done faster with improved fuel efficiency,” says Marcos Weingaertner, Product Manager at Volvo Trucks.

The D17 engine is equipped with a single efficient turbocharger that boosts engine responsiveness and improves the driving experience. Volvo’s innovative patented wave piston design optimizes combustion and reduces emissions, while the new injection system ensures the best fuel economy, and the increased peak cylinder pressure enables high power output.

The engine brake power across the entire speed range has been greatly improved with outstanding engine response. This enables fast gearshifts and results in less wear and tear on the brake pads and disc brakes, while being more efficient going downhill.

Certified to run on biofuels

The new D17 engine is certified to run on HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) in all power ratings. The 700hp version is also certified to run on 100% biodiesel (B100). The gearbox has been updated to handle up to 3800 Nm, and internal gearbox efficiency has been further improved on the 3000 Nm and 3400 Nm versions.

“I’m confident that customers and drivers will appreciate the higher engine brake power as well as the ability to run on HVO and biodiesel. The D17 is a fabulous engine for a fabulous truck, and all our customers who rely on the Volvo FH16 in their daily work will now have an even more powerful tool to help them,” says Marcos Weingaertner.

Sales start for the Volvo FH16 with the new engine is in mid-2024. Production start is due in the second half of 2024.

The new engine is available in the all-new Volvo FH16 Aero and the latest version of the Volvo FH16.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks