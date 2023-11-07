New models drive record half year profits at Mazda

European region reports strong sales in the first half of the fiscal year

The Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its second quarter financial and sales results, reporting global sales of 616,000 vehicles during the period 1 April to 30 September 2023, up 20% year-on-year.

In Europe, sales during the first half of the fiscal year were up 34% year-on-year to 90,000 vehicles, Mazda’s North America sales volumes were up 38% to 184,000 units. In Mazda’s home market, Japan, sales were 82,000 units for the first half of the fiscal year, a 20% year-on-year increase. China, Mazda’s biggest market in Asia, registered sales of 45,000 units, down 8%.

For the six-months period, Mazda reported record highs for the first half, with net sales of ¥2.317,3 billion (€15 billion*), up 41% from the prior year, and an operating profit of ¥129.6 billion (€847 million*). Net income was 108.1 ¥billion (€706 million*).

Reflecting the positive impact of the large products on both sales and profits, including the Mazda CX-601 in Europe and the Mazda CX-90 in North America, Mazda revised its global sales forecast for the full fiscal year upwards to 1.2 million units. The forecast for Mazda in Europe* is 193,000 units, making Europe the second-largest region for Mazda globally. Mazda forecasts net sales of ¥4,800 billion (€31.7 billion*), an operating income of ¥250 billion (€1.6 billion) and a net income of ¥170 billion (€1.1 billion*) for this fiscal year.

Recently, the Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the establishment of a new Electrification Business Division, centralizing resources to accelerate electrification. Mazda will continue to move ahead with electrification efforts to comply with environmental regulations and steadily working toward carbon neutrality in all Mazda plants by 2035. Mazda will continue to monitor the business environment, the trends of automobile demand in each market where our vehicles are shipped and future development of issues impacting the business.

* Source: https://www.mazda.com/globalassets/en/assets/investors/library/result/files/presentation20231107_e.pdf

Euro figures for the first half of the fiscal year were calculated at €1 = ¥ 153 and for the full fiscal year at €1 = ¥151

SOURCE: Mazda