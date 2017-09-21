All-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross UK pricing and specification announced

The all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be available to UK customers from £21,275 OTR when it goes on sale in January 2018. Developed with a focus on three core areas – inspiring design, driving dynamics and advanced technology – Mitsubishi’s new mid-sized SUV will be available in three trim levels – Eclipse Cross 2, Eclipse Cross 3 and Eclipse Cross 4.

At launch, all versions of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be powered by an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 163hp and 250Nm of torque which will be available with a six-speed manual or advanced new automatic transmission with Sport mode, manual override and paddle shifters, depending on the model. The new transmission benefits from the latest step logic technology to combine the packaging and running cost benefits of a CVT with the smoothness and responsiveness of a traditional automatic.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will also be available with two- or four-wheel drive, the latter incorporating the latest generation of Mitsubishi’s Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) system that offers a choice of three advanced drive modes – Auto, Snow and Gravel.

The Eclipse Cross is extremely well specified, with even the entry-level 2 version offering features such as a touch-pad controller, Smartphone Display Audio that is compatible with Apple CarPlay*¹and Android Auto*², rear view camera, DAB radio with six speakers, cruise control, climate control air conditioning, LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls, 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and heated door mirrors.

The cockpit-style driving environment in the Eclipse Cross reinforces its focus on driving pleasure and the spaciousness of the cabin is further enhanced by slide-and-recline adjustment for the 60:40 split rear seat on all models. To optimise loading comfort and facilitate loads of various sizes and shapes, the rear seat back has eight different recline settings and the base has up to 200mm of travel.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross protects its occupants, other drivers and pedestrians with an array of safety features and systems. All versions will have Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) that uses radar technology to detect a risk of collision, ABS, Active Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist, seven airbags, dusk and rain sensors and automatic operation of the headlamps’ dipped beam. All these features are standard in the entry-level Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2 which is priced from £21,275 OTR.

The Eclipse Cross 3 builds on the specification of the 2 versions by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and keyless start, electrically folding door mirrors, silver side sills and an electronic handbrake on automatic versions. Pricing starts from £22,575 OTR for the front-wheel drive Eclipse Cross 3 manual and £23,850 OTR for the front-wheel drive automatic. The Eclipse Cross 3 4WD automatic is priced from £25,350 OTR.

Completing the line-up, the flagship Eclipse Cross 4 version builds on the 3’s specification with the additions of leather trim, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, electric opening panoramic roof, Rockford Fosgate Premium sound system with nine speakers and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including LED headlamps, 360˚parking camera, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Adaptive Cruise Control (automatic only). Pricing for the flagship Eclipse Cross 4 starts at £24,975 OTR with the front-wheel drive manual transmission and £27,900 OTR for the 4WD automatic version.

To celebrate the launch of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in the UK, a special ‘First Edition’ version will be available for a limited time. The First Edition is based on the Eclipse Cross 4 but is bolstered with a number of exclusive extras including a premium paint finish, carbon-finish bumper corner and side extension kit with red inserts, additional silver styling details to the front and rear, special First Edition floor mats with red trim and unique First Edition badging. Just 250 units will be produced priced from £26,825 OTR.

Order books for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross open in October but customers are able to register their interest now by visiting www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/eclipse-cross/

Further Eclipse Cross media information is available at www.eclipsecross.co.uk

