New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross now available to purchase via Mitsubishi Buy Online

Customers of the all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross can now purchase the forthcoming SUV without having to face the wintry conditions thanks to the new Mitsubishi Buy Online facility.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which launches in the UK in January 2018, is now available to order alongside the rest of the Mitsubishi range at www.buy.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk

All versions of the Eclipse Cross are offered through the straightforward and transparent online service, which allows customers to select the colour, trim level, specification and options and even part-exchange their existing car via the trade-in valuation facility. Customers can also add a service plan and accessories to their order with the cost being integrated into finance payment plans.

Online buyers can also take advantage of the same highly-competitive pre-launch finance offers that are available through Mitsubishi Motors’ UK dealer network, with the Eclipse Cross 2 available via PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) from just £199 per month*, following an initial deposit of £4,550 and an optional final payment of £11,234. As with all other PCP offers across the Mitsubishi Eclipse range, this 37-month plan includes a £750 manufacturer deposit contribution.

All Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross versions include such features as Smartphone Display Audio that is compatible with Apple CarPlay1 and Android Auto2, touch-pad controller, rear view camera, DAB radio with six speakers, climate control air conditioning, LED Daytime Running Lights and alloy wheels.

Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), which uses radar technology to detect a risk of collision, are also standard and have contributed to the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross achieving a maximum 5-star Euro NCAP rating.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross offers a choice of three trim levels – 2, 3 and 4. Whilst stocks last, there is also an exclusive, highly-equipped First Edition version available that celebrates the launch of the new SUV, which is limited to a production run of only 250. From launch, all variants are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual (FWD only) or an all-new eight-step CVT automatic transmission (FWD and 4WD). The range is priced from £21,275 OTR with the top-of-the range 4 version starting from £24,975 OTR.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.