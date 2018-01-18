New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross included in the winter offers from Mitsubishi Motors in the UK

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is adding to the appeal of its all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross by including the SUV in its latest offers.

With the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross now arriving in showrooms and available for test drive, the brand is providing customers with an array of tempting 5.9% APR representative* PCP and 0% APR HP* offers on the striking new arrival and across the rest of the Mitsubishi model range.

As well as being available through the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK dealer network, the latest finance offers also apply to vehicles bought through Mitsubishi Buy Online at buy.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk.

All versions of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross can be bought through the 5.9% APR representative* PCP offers, which also benefit from a £750 deposit contribution. With the 37-month PCP deal, the generously-equipped Eclipse Cross 2 can be purchased for only £199 per month, following an initial deposit of £4,550 and an optional final payment of £11,244*.

Recently voted the most reliable large SUV by What Car? the Mitsubishi Outlander comes with deposit contributions of £2,500 on the best-selling PHEV and £5,000 on diesel versions when purchased via the 5.9% APR representative* PCP deals.

For customers of the versatile Mitsubishi ASX compact crossover, there are finance deposit contributions of £3,000 on diesel versions and £2,000 on petrol variants when purchased via the 5.9% APR representative* PCP offers.

The latest Mitsubishi L200 Series 5 – winner of the ‘Best Pickup’ category at the Carbuyer Awards 2018 for the third consecutive year – and the iconic, go-anywhere Mitsubishi Shogun both come with a £2,000 deposit contribution through the 5.9% APR representative* PCP offers.

Finally, the well-equipped Mitsubishi Mirage Juro five-door hatchback comes with a £700 deposit contribution when financed via the 5.9% APR representative* PCP offers.

All the finance offers run until 27th March, 2018.

No matter which Mitsubishi they choose, customers benefit from the reassurance that their new vehicle comes with a comprehensive five-year/62,500-mile warranty package.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.