The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class: The automotive benchmark in efficiency and comfort

The new S-Class will enter the market this month with comprehensive new features. Among the highlights is an all-new and highly efficient engine range with a series of new technologies for electrification of the powertrain. Intelligent Drive takes another step towards autonomous driving. And the undisputed leader in the premium segment with regard to comfort and wellness sets new standards in the interior.

No less than three completely new engines have their debut in the new S-Class: Diesel and petrol variants of 6-cylinder in-line engines and a new V8 biturbo petrol engine. In addition, Mercedes-Benz plans a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of about 50 kilometres. At the same time, ground-breaking technologies such as the 48 volt Integrated Starter Generator and the electric booster compressor celebrate their world première.

The top-of-the-range model of Mercedes-Benz takes another big step towards autonomous driving and elevates Intelligent Drive to the next level. Active Distance Control DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts, for example (country-specific variations may occur in terms of the individual functions).

MULTIBEAM LED headlamps enable extremely quick and precise adjustment of the headlamps to the current traffic conditions. The ULTRA RANGE main beams produce the maximum light intensity permitted by law, which results in the brightness of the main beams remaining above the reference value of 1 lux over a distance of more than 650 metres. ROAD SURFACE SCAN for advance recognition of road bumps and the curve inclination function are further highlights of the new S-Class.

ENERGIZING comfort control is being launched onto the market as a world first from September 2017: this optional feature links various onboard comfort systems together, e.g. climate control, ambience lighting, massage and fragrancing functions, and allows customers to configure a specific wellness set-up to suit their mood or need. This enhances physical comfort and performance on the road.

The development work on the new S-Class was extremely extensive, with 6,500 new components. “With a whole series of new features and functions, the S-Class remains the technological pioneer,” says Ola Källenius, the member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

The flagship from Mercedes-Benz was the best-selling luxury saloon in the world in 2016. Since 2013 the company has sold well over 300,000 saloons. Today there are six different S-Class body variants.

Three torches of light as an exclusive exterior design feature

Modern luxury in the new S-Class is manifest in maximum quality of materials and workmanship. Status and technological competence are now even more tangible. All models are fitted with a new radiator grille: The versions with six and eight-cylinder engines sport three twin louvres in chrome as well as vertical bars in a high-gloss black finish in the radiator grille. The saloon with long wheelbase and V12 engine is fitted with additional chrome-finish vertical bars in the radiator grille.

The upgraded front with extensive chrome trim underscores the exceptional status of the Mercedes-Maybach. Also new is the Maybach logotype between the louvres of the radiator grille on the driver’s side.

In conjunction with the new MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (optional feature, details below), the S-Class features three distinctive torches of light as an exclusive design element. The front bumper with pronounced air intakes and sporty looks is also new.

The new LED lamps with crystal-look tail lamps stand out at the rear. They look like jewels and ensure a characteristic design day and night. A tail lamp light show that plays when the vehicle is unlocked and locked, as well as three horizontal pairs of fibre optics are also new.

All models are fitted with a redesigned lower bumper section with integrated visible tailpipe trim. The tailpipes are framed by a chrome trim element, which spans the entire width of the vehicle. Seven new light-alloy wheels with diameters between 17 and 20 inches are available as standard or options.

Control and display concept with wide-screen cockpit and new generation of steering wheels

The interior of the new S-Class is characterised by the two new high-resolution displays, each with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a wide-screen cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasise the horizontal orientation of the interior design.

Like the instrument cluster, this wide-screen cockpit contains a large display with virtual instruments in the direct field of vision of the driver, as well as a central display above the centre console. Because the cockpit is fully digital, the driver can choose from three different display styles (“Classic”, “Sporty” and “Progressive“) and also configure the information and views relevant to them at will.

The new S-Class has touch-sensitive Touch Control buttons in the steering wheel. They respond to swiping motions like the screen of a smartphone. They enable the driver to control the entire infotainment system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel.

The infotainment system can also be operated via the touchpad with controller in the centre console and by LINGUATRONIC voice control. Voice control has for the first time been extended to include vehicle functions. Voice commands can now also be used to control the air conditioning and seat heating/ventilation, interior lighting (ambience lighting, reading lights, lighting in the rear), fragrancing/ionisation, seat massage function and head-up display. Depending on language version and vehicle equipment, up to 450 individual voice commands are now possible. The operation of DISTRONIC and cruise control with control elements directly on the steering wheel is another new feature.

Authentic materials and meticulous detail design

High-quality materials define the interior of the S-Class. These include, for example, open-pore woods as well as leather-trimmed door linings and waistlines, depending on the equipment level. Another Mercedes hallmark clearly in evidence is the high-quality look and feel created through meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship. The material and colour concept has also been carefully composed, and features a wide range of brown tones, including new colour combinations such as magma grey/espresso brown or mahogany brown/silk beige.

Lighting atmosphere with 64 colours

As before, the interior lighting uses only long-lasting, energy-saving LED technology. With 64 colours, the optional extended ambience lighting offers a wealth of individual settings. It adds lighting highlights, for example, on the trim elements, the central display, the stowage facility at the front of the centre console, the handle recesses, the door pockets, in the front and rear footwells, on the overhead control panel, and on the tweeters when the vehicle is equipped with the Burmester® High-End 3D surround sound system.

All S-Class models are equipped with the KEYLESS-GO start function as standard. This also marks the introduction of the new attractive generation of keys, with a high-gloss black or high-gloss white design and different ornamental frames.

World first: Wellness while driving

ENERGIZING comfort control is being launched onto the market as a world first in September 2017: this optional feature links various comfort systems in the vehicle together. It systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage), the wall heating as well as lighting and musical atmospheres, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer. As a result, well-being and performance levels are enhanced. ENERGIZING comfort can be experienced in all seats, depending on the equipment level.

These six programmes can be selected:

Freshness

Warmth

Vitality

Joy

Comfort

Training (three training modes – muscle relaxation, muscle activation and balance – each with several exercises)

The programmes all run for ten minutes. They are visualised on the head unit with colour graphics, and backed by suitable music. Five songs are already stored in the programme. The key function in the “Vitality“ programme, for example, is fast music with many beats per minute. The S-Class repertoire therefore features “Feelin’ Good” by Leon Riskin, for instance. If personal music selections are available, e.g. via the Media Interface, the system analyses them in the background and assigns them to a programme based on the beats per minute. Individual functions of the programmes can be deactivated.

ENERGIZING comfort control also incorporates the ambience lighting, which is harmoniously tailored to each of the individual screen designs. The light stages the interior like a work of art by composing colour worlds from different colours.

The colour worlds can be temporarily replaced with special effects – for example, a special lighting atmosphere welcomes the driver. In addition, the climate control system indicates whether the temperature is adjusted up or down through the colour of the ambience lighting. The brightness of the LEDs adapts equally variably and can be set in five levels and four zones: wide-screen cockpit, area of front seats, rear compartment, and all. As a result, the ambience lighting harnesses the positive effects of light on well-being while on the road. This makes this equipment feature a key part of ENERGIZING comfort control with its tailor-made programmes.

In addition, the ambience lighting creates emotionally appealing contrasts and structures the interior into levels. 64 colours and ten colour worlds allow an avant-garde lighting display with spectacular colour changes.

Powertrain: new engines with landmark technology

Mercedes-Benz S 450 (combined fuel consumption: 6.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 150 g/km) and S 500 (combined fuel consumption: 6.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 150 g/km): The new, systematically electrified in-line six-cylinder comes to the starting line in two output levels. The S 450 (also as a 4MATIC model) develops 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque. The S 500 has an output of 320 kW (435 hp) and delivers 520 Nm. New, intelligent forced induction that includes an electric booster compressor as well as an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) provide outstanding power delivery without turbo lag. Over a short period, the beltless starter generator makes a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW of output available. Compared with the similarly powerful S 500 predecessor model with V8 engine, it has been possible to reduce the CO2 emissions of the engine by around 22 percent.

The significant power increase of the six-cylinder petrol engines to the level of the previous eight-cylinder units is also reflected in the model designations: The models with the new six-cylinder engines now therefore bear the designation S 450 or S 500.

Mercedes-Benz S 560 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 8.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 195 g/km) and Mercedes-Maybach S 560 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 9.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 209 g/km): The new V8 comes to the starting line with 345 kW (469 hp) and 700 Nm. The biturbo engine is among the most economical V8 petrol engines in the world, and consumes about ten percent less fuel than the eight-cylinder predecessor model. To lower the fuel consumption, four cylinders of the new V8 are deactivated simultaneously under partial load with the help of the CAMTRONIC valve-lift adjustment system. This reduces the pumping losses while improving the overall efficiency of the remaining four cylinders by shifting the operating point towards higher loads. The turbochargers positioned in the V of the cylinder banks represent another special feature.

Mercedes-Benz S 600 (combined fuel consumption: 11.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 270 g/km: The top-of-the-line Mercedes-Benz is the V12 with 390 kW (530 hp) and 830 Nm. The new twelve-cylinder engine in the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 delivers 463 kW (630 hp) and a maximum torque of 1000 Nm (combined fuel consumption: 12.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 289 g/km).

Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 8.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 203 g/km): For superior performance with significantly reduced fuel consumption, the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with cylinder deactivation replaces the previous 5.5-litre V8 biturbo. Despite a lower displacement, the new engine generates 450 kW (612 hp). The Mercedes-AMG S 65 is equipped with a twelve-cylinder engine developing 463 kW (630 hp) and 1000 Nm (combined fuel consumption: 11.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 279 g/km).

The most powerful diesel car in Mercedes-Benz history: In the Mercedes-Benz S 350 d 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 5.5 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 145 g/km) and S 400 d 4MATIC models (combined fuel consumption: 5.6 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 147 g/km), the new six-cylinder in-line diesel engine is being premiered in two output classes with 210 kW (286 hp) and 600 Nm and 250 kW (340 hp) and 700 Nm. Although the output has increased noticeably compared to the preceding model, the new engine consumes up to seven percent less fuel. The special traits of the top-of-the-line engine in the diesel family include the stepped-bowl combustion process, two-stage turbocharging and, for the first time, the use of CAMTRONIC variable valve-lift control. Its design features a combination of aluminium engine block and steel pistons as well as further improved NANOSLIDE® coating of the cylinder walls.

The new six-cylinder diesel engine is designed to comply with future emissions legislation (RDE – Real Driving Emissions). All the components of relevance for efficient emissions reduction are installed directly on the engine. The integrated technology approach combining the new stepped-bowl combustion process, dynamic multi-way exhaust-gas recirculation and near-engine exhaust-gas aftertreatment, for the first time combined with variable valve-lift control, makes further reduced consumption with low emissions possible. Thanks to the near-engine insulated configuration, exhaust-gas aftertreatment has low heat loss and extremely favourable operating conditions.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.