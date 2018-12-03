New Mercedes-Benz B-Class range now available to order

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class is now available to order, with prices starting from £26,975 OTR for the B 180 Sport. The B 200 Sport is available from £28,525. The B 200 d Sport starts at £29,625 OTR, while the B 220 d AMG Line costs £32,375.

The B 200 d and B 220 d use the clean and efficient OM654 q engine, which has been tested to new RDE-2 emissions standards.

The B 180 and B 200 both use a 1.3-litre petrol engine with an output of 134 hp and 200 Nm of torque (161 hp and 320 Nm in B 200). They are both capable of delivering up to 51.4 mpg on the combined cycle, while the B 180 emits 125 g/km of CO 2 and the B 200 emits 126 g/km CO 2.

The B 200 d and B 220 d feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine – codenamed OM654q. The B 200 d has an output of 148 hp and 320 Nm of torque, while the B 220 d generates 188 hp and 400 Nm. Both engines can deliver a combined fuel consumption of 64.2 mpg. The B 200 d emits just 115 g/km of CO 2 , while the B 220 d emits 116 g/km of CO 2.

The B 200 d and B 220 d come as standard with an 8G-DCT 8-Speed automatic transmission, while the B 180 and B 200 use a 7G-DCT 7-Speed automatic transmission.

The Sport trim line comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display; reversing camera; 17-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels; hard-disk navigation; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Speed Limit Assist; black grille; silver painted louvre and insert in chrome; DAB radio; Keyless-Go starting function; automatic two-zone climate control; LED high performance headlights; and spiral-look trim with Artico and Fléron fabric upholstery.

AMG Line customers will benefit from 18-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; three-spoke multifunction sport steering wheel in nappa leather; sports seats; diamond radiator grille with chrome pins and single louvre; AMG bodystyling; and carbon-structure trim with Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery with red contrast stitching.

The optional Executive equipment line can be added for £1,395 and includes a 10.25-inch media display; Parking package including Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and front and rear parking sensors; heated front seats; and mirror package which includes electrically folding exterior mirrors and automatically-dimming driver’s side mirror and rear view mirror.

The £2,259 Premium package adds a 10.25-inch instrument cluster; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; illuminated door sills; Keyless-Entry; and a mid-range sound system.

For £3,459 customers can opt for the Premium Plus equipment line which, in addition to the Executive and Premium equipment lines, adds electrically-adjustable front memory seats; Multibeam LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus; and a panoramic glass sunroof.

The Driving Assistance package is available for £1,695 – only in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines – and comprises Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Braking Assist with cross-traffic function; Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Lane-change Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Steering Asist; Evasive Steering Assist; Pre-Safe Plus; and route-based speed adjustment.

The £495 Advanced Navigation package can be added, only in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines, and includes MBUX augmented reality for navigation and traffic sign assist.

The Advanced Connectivity package (in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines) costs £495 and includes smartphone integration; pre-installation of digital vehicle key for smartphone; and wireless phone charging.

B-Class Range Pricing Trim CO 2 mpg OTR price

(£) P11D (£) Road fund licence (£) BIK tax rate (%) B 180 Sport 125 51.4 26,975 26.755 165 26 AMG Line 125 51.4 28,175 27,955 165 26 B 200 Sport 126 51.4 28,525 28,305 165 26 AMG Line 126 51.4 29,725 29,505 165 26 B 200 d Sport 115 64.2 29,625 29,405 165 24 AMG Line 115 64.2 30,825 30,605 165 24 B 220 d AMG Line 116 64.2 32,375 32,155 165 24

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz