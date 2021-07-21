New members of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG

Changes to the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG in the context of the planned realignment of the group and spin-off of Daimler Truck (Project Focus)

New members are to be elected to the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG. In the context of the planned Group’s realignment with the spin-off of Daimler Truck, two of the current members of Daimler’s Supervisory Board – Marie Wieck and Joe Kaeser – will give up their mandates focussing henceforth on the Supervisory Board of the stock-listed Daimler Truck. Joe Kaeser will be proposed as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Helene Svahn and Olaf Koch will be proposed to the shareholders as their replacements at the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG. This will be voted on at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Daimler AG this autumn, when the shareholders will decide on the spin-off of Daimler Truck as part of Project Focus.

“Daimler is facing a historic realignment with the goal of positioning its successful car and van activities as well as the world market leader Daimler Trucks & Buses as independent companies. This also includes having experienced members on the supervisory boards of both companies. I would like to thank Marie Wieck and Joe Kaeser for their excellent work on the Daimler Supervisory Board and I wish them every success on the new Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck. At the same time, I am delighted that with Helene Svahn and Olaf Koch, we have been able to recruit two excellent successors for the Daimler Supervisory Board,” said Dr Bernd Pischetsrieder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG.

The Swede Helene Svahn was CEO of the listed Swedish commercial-vehicle supplier Haldex until June. She has also been a professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm in the Department of Nanobiotechnology since 2008. She has a PhD in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in molecular biotechnology.

Following his studies of business management Olaf Koch started his management career at the then Daimler Benz AG and was Chief Financial Officer at the Mercedes-Benz Car Group of DaimlerChrysler AG from 2002 until 2007. In October 2007 he moved as managing director to the private equity firm Permira. In October 2009 he started at the Metro Group as CFO and was later appointed Chief Execution Officer. He is currently Partner and Managing Director at the Zintinus GmbH.

Joe Kaeser has already been a member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG since April 2021. He will give up his mandate on the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG in October 2021. Marie Wieck, who has been member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since 2018, will also resign in October 2021, and she will make her seat on the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz AG available at the end of July 2021.

SOURCE: Daimler