New Megane E-Tech electric line-up including a new Esprit Alpine trim, One Pedal and bidirectionnal charger

New Megane E-Tech electric line-up: introducing a sporty-style Esprit Alpine trim, Megane E-Tech electric is now available in Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic versions

Megane E-Tech electric, the full electric hatchback assembled in France, in the ElectriCity Manufacture in Douai, is now available to order with a new line-up, enriched with an Esprit Alpine version and upgrades including the One Pedal feature, an 11 kW bidirectional charger and the Plug & Charge service.

Sporty style with the new Esprit Alpine trim

Megane E-Tech electric is as compact as a hatchback and as spirited as a sportster. Its dynamic chassis and low centre of gravity take the driving experience to the next level. It is as eco-friendly and high-tech as the rest of the E-Tech electric line. And it now includes an Esprit Alpine trim, between the Techno and Iconic versions, providing an extra lively edge.

The Megane E-Tech electric Esprit Alpine trim’s sporty character shines through its:

Exclusive Matte Shadow Grey shade

Matte Shadow Grey splitters at the front and rear

Ice Black tinted 20-inch alloy wheels

Ice Black logo at the front, and at the rear with the monogram tinted in the same dark finish

Gloss Black trim around the side windows

Esprit Alpine badge on the front left wing

Inside:

The body-hugging seats are upholstered in black embossed fabric (adding a distinct running-shoe feel) with blue top-stitching (the fabric is recycled plastic bottles and seat belts)

The blue, white and red badge points to Alpine’s and Renault’s pride in their French roots and partnership

The dashboard, armrests and centre console are upholstered in black TEP fabric with blue top-stitching

The cockpit features an all-round trim in shades of black and blue

One Pedal, smoother driving and optimal regeneration

Megane E-Tech electric versions with regenerative braking systems and steering-wheel paddles now include a fifth regeneration layer, One Pedal. This technology developed by Ampere has a number of upsides besides enabling the driver to speed up and slow down using the same pedal: it reduces brake-pad wear, uses the harvested energy to extend range and makes the overall driving experience smoother, especially in cities. Ampere will add this feature on R5 and Scenic E-Tech electric in the next few months, it will be available on R4 from launch, and may be retrofitted on Megane E-Tech electric vehicles built after March 2024.

A bidirectional 11 kW charger as standard and a 22 kW charger as an option on all versions

All Megane E-Tech electric versions ship with the new 11 kW AC bidirectional charger as standard and can include the 22 kW AC charger which has come as an option with Megane E-Tech since launch. When you connect the 11 kW charger to the power-to-object two-way V2L adapter (also available as an option), it supplies as much power as a 220V outlet – meaning that Megane E-Tech electric can use the energy stored in its battery to power a coffee machine or hoover, or charge an electric scooter, for example.

In France, V2G technology turns Megane E-Tech electric into a power source

In France, the 11 kW bidirectional charger combined with a Mobilize Powerbox Verso charging stand and a Mobilize electricity contract can earn money by feeding energy back into the grid.

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology enables two-way charging. The Mobilize PowerBox Verso stand can stop charging during peaks hours, and feed electricity back into the grid during high-price/high-demand periods. In other words, it can charge when energy is plentiful on the grid and therefore cheaper.

The Mobilize Power V2G bidirectional charging service combines four complementary features:

An 11 kW AC bidirectional onboard charger with V2G capabilities (now available with all Megane E-Tech electric trims)

Mobilize PowerBox Verso, a bidirectional charging stand designed with Software République

A Mobilize electricity contract, by our technology partner The Mobility House, which exclusively supplies certified carbon-neutral energy and automatically controls bidirectional charging, enabling subscribers to monetise the energy it feed backs into the grid.

The My Renault app, which you can use to schedule bidirectional charging simply by setting the time you will use your car and how much charge you will need (your travel requirements override all other settings)

Plug & Charge: easier charging at compatible DC stands

Megane E-Tech electric is now compatible with Plug & Charge, which will soon be included in the Mobilize Charge Pass to enable drivers to use compatible DC charge points without a membership or payment card. All you have to do is plug your car into the stand: the stand will instantly recognise the car and start charging it, and then link to the My Renault app to process payment. It is as swift, simple and convenient as an electronic toll! Mobilize Charge Pass works at more than 800,000 public charging points in 25 European countries, and its flexible monthly subscription with no strings attached offers preferential rates at numerous fast-charging networks.

New line-up and princing

Enhanced with the Esprit Alpine trim, the Megane E-Tech line-up now consists of three trim levels, invariably powered by the 220 bhp engine and long-range (up to 468 km WLTP) battery: Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic.

Prices according to country. Detailed pricing for France available here

SOURCE: Renault