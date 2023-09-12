New Mazda CX-90, CX-90 PHEV earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards

The new 2024 Mazda CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV, both midsize SUVs, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and vehicles only need to demonstrate advanced or superior performance in the daytime pedestrian test.

Introduced for the 2024 model year, the regular CX-90 and the plug-in hybrid, or PHEV, version meet all the requirements for the “plus.” Both vehicles come with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in the daytime and nighttime evaluations. The S, S Premium and S Premium Plus trims of the CX-90 come with good-rated LED projector headlights. The headlights supplied with other trims of the CX-90 and all trims of the CX-90 PHEV are rated acceptable.

Prior to the CX-90s, six Mazdas earned 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK awards. The new SUVs are the brand’s first models to earn the higher-tier award.

SOURCE: IIHS