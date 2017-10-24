New MAN Lion’s Coach wins big at the Busworld Awards Competition

The jury is made up of national and international experts from various fields as well as bus & coach operators. Any vehicle exhibited can compete here for the six awards.

For MAN Truck & Bus, the brand new MAN Lion’s Coach was in contention for the podium places. With the launch of this new model, which has its world première at Busworld, the MAN Lion’s Coach – already seen as a benchmark within its segment – is being raised to an even higher level. It excels not only in its design, with features including LED headlights and rear lights, but also in relation to the powertrain (more powerful and more effi-cient D26 engine) as well as safety. Most notably, the coach complies with the latest ECE R66.02 roll-over standard.

Expectations were therefore high when the winners were announced during the official opening ceremony for Busworld. And rightly so, because the new MAN Lion’s Coach emerged as the big winner of the evening, driving off with no fewer than three of the six awards: the “Grand Award Coach”, the award for “Comfort Label” and the one for “Design Label”. For the Grand Coach Award the competition was fierce, with a record number of 12 nominees.

However, the jury was unanimously impressed with the total package that the MAN Lion’s Coach manages to offer, which combines efficiency, safety and design in one unique unit.

The tone is therefore well and truly set for MAN’s successful involvement in the exhibition, which showcases not only the MAN Lion’s Coach but also other vehicles including the NEOPLAN Skyliner, which turns 50 this year. The MAN stand can be found in Hall 2 and covers a surface area no small-er than 1,600 qm.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.