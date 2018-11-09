New MAHLE Aftermarket alternator MAHLE Aftermarket

By the end of 2018, MAHLE Aftermarket will have significantly expanded its product portfolio in terms of starter motors and alternators for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. In total, eleven new starter motors and nine new alternators will complement the existing range for commercial vehicles in Europe, Africa, and the Near East.

Starter motors and alternating current generators for heavy-duty applications face many challenges: humidity, dust, mud, vibration, high and low temperatures, or aggressive liquids. At the same time, a long service life is essential, especially for products for trucks and other heavy-duty commercial vehicles. “Thanks to MAHLE’s many years of experience in development and production, we’re also able to provide the truck sector with high-performance starter motors and alternators that are designed for a long service life,” says Olaf Henning, Corporate Executive Vice President and General Manager MAHLE Aftermarket. MAHLE’s range of starter motor and alternator products already grew significantly last year. For the ten largest manufacturers of heavy-duty commercial vehicles, MAHLE’s products cover around 80 percent of the vehicles currently in service.

In addition to the new starter motors and alternators, workshops can rely on MAHLE’s corresponding range of spare parts. MAHLE Aftermarket offers spare parts and complete repair kits for everything from voltage regulators and flow redressers, bearings, and slip rings for alternators through couplings, transmissions, and switches for starter motors.

All of MAHLE’s starter motors and alternators meet the demanding OE specifications and are designed for a long service life even in harsh environmental conditions. High quality and outstanding operational reliability are assured by continuously optimizing the products for use in different operating conditions and thanks to numerous validations in MAHLE’s own laboratories and in vehicles. The design of the starter motors and alternators fulfills international guidelines and standards, including the Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Directive.

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry as well as a pioneer for the mobility of the future. The group’s product portfolio addresses all the crucial issues relating to the powertrain and air conditioning technology—both for drives with combustion engines and for e-mobility. In 2017, the group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.8 billion with about 78,000 employees and is represented in more than 30 countries with 170 production locations.

MAHLE Aftermarket, the business unit specializing in spare parts, uses the expertise from the series production of original equipment in its automotive aftermarket product range and supplies trade, workshop, and engine repair partners. The portfolio also includes products developed by MAHLE Service Solutions for workshop equipment as well as comprehensive services and customized training programs. The full extent of this expertise is found in the MAHLE ORIGINAL, BRAIN BEE, BEHR, CLEVITE, IZUMI, KNECHT FILTER, and METAL LEVE brands.

MAHLE Aftermarket is represented at 25 locations and other sales offices worldwide, with around 1,600 employees. In 2017, the business unit achieved a global sales volume of over EUR 950 million.

